Relying on generic time tracking tools can compromise accuracy and profitability. Quantity surveyors face unique hurdles such as:
Automated reminders ensure every hour is accounted for before billing cycles begin.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee invoicing reflects actual work done.
Workload insights help balance assignments and maintain project timelines.
Every time entry is logged and easily exportable to satisfy contract requirements.
Track hours by project segment for granular budgeting and forecasting.
Automations handle reminders, approvals, and reporting so you focus on surveying.
Teams that depend on precise labor data to drive project profitability and compliance
No chasing timesheets, no guesswork, and instant insights powered by ClickUp Brain.
Set deadlines once and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Which surveyors haven’t logged hours?” and get immediate responses.
Receive AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and progress before meetings.
Meetings, site visits, and discussions are logged and linked to projects without manual input.
Brain identifies overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns to prevent billing errors.