Time Tracking Software for QA Engineers

Precision Time Tracking Tailored for QA Teams

Monitor testing hours, streamline defect logging, and rely on ClickUp Brain's AI to automate reminders and insights for your QA workflow.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges Unique to QA

Why QA Engineers Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking QA efforts without dedicated software leads to costly oversights and inefficiencies:

  • Test cycles get misreported or delayed — impacting release schedules
  • Manual logs introduce inaccuracies — defects and test case times get lost
  • Workload imbalances go unnoticed — risking burnout or missed deadlines
  • Lack of audit trails compromises compliance — critical for regulated industries
  • Managers waste hours chasing test logs — rather than optimizing processes
  • Time data disconnects from testing tasks — making results less actionable
  • Freelance test hours become unverifiable — complicating project costs
  • QA budgeting decisions lack reliable data — leading to over or under resourcing
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Standard Time Tracking Tools Don’t Meet QA Needs

Fragmented processes and lack of visibility hinder QA productivity.

Conventional Methods

  • Test times tracked via spreadsheets or emails, consolidated manually
  • Blind spots until reports are overdue
  • Approval workflows scattered and undocumented
  • Time entries detached from test cases and defects
  • Capacity planning based on estimates
  • Compliance documentation incomplete or inaccessible

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Integrated timesheets linked directly to test cases and defects
  • Real-time tracking dashboards for immediate visibility
  • Centralized approvals with automated reminders and audit logs
  • Time data fully synced with QA projects and workflows
  • Workload insights to balance testing efforts effectively
  • Secure, exportable records for audits and compliance
QA Benefits Uncovered

Unlock New Possibilities with Dedicated QA Time Tracking

Overcome delays, inaccuracies, and disconnects in your QA time management.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Test Cycle Is Accounted For

Automated reminders from ClickUp ensure all testing time is logged before deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data Straight to Project Managers

Approvals and locked entries guarantee reliable data for sprint retrospectives.

ClickUp Views

Detect Tester Overload Before It Impacts Quality

Workload views highlight when QA engineers approach or exceed capacity.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare Audit-Ready Time Records Instantly

Complete logs with timestamps and edits available for compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Trace Time to Specific Test Cases and Features

Tag hours by test type or feature to analyze effort distribution.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Administrative Overhead in Time Tracking

Automated workflows handle reminders and summaries so QA can focus on testing.

Start Tracking QA Time with Confidence and Ease

Calendar_time tracking
Ideal Users

Which QA Roles Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking

Teams where precise time measurement drives quality and efficiency

If You're a QA Lead

  • Eliminate timesheet delays. Automated prompts ensure timely submissions
  • Instantly identify who’s missing logs without manual follow-ups
  • Approve test times in a single click. Entries lock to prevent changes
  • Deliver accurate time data for sprint planning and resource allocation

If You're a QA Manager

  • Spot potential tester burnout before deadlines slip
  • Reassign testing tasks easily via Workload view without disrupting workflows
  • Forget reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups effortlessly
  • Approve your team’s hours quickly and refocus on quality assurance
ClickUp Brain in Action

Simplify QA Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

No manual chasing, no data gaps. Just smart, proactive time management.

#ClickUpBrain

Eliminate Manual Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing logs.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers Instantly

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged today?” and get immediate replies.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of testing time, progress, and workload.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Testing Activities

Meetings, bug triages, and exploratory sessions are logged automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate QA Workflows Effortlessly

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Risks Before They Impact Delivery

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect deadlines.

Common Questions Answered

FAQs on QA Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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