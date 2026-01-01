Time Tracking Software for Public Accountants

Time Tracking Tailored for Public Accounting Professionals

Capture billable hours, streamline client reporting, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your follow-ups with ease.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Public Accountants Require Specialized Time Tracking Software

Without a dedicated system, tracking hours in public accounting becomes error-prone and inefficient:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets disrupt client billing cycles
  • Manual entry mistakes lead to inaccurate client invoices
  • Untracked overtime inflates labor costs silently
  • Compliance risks grow without detailed audit trails
  • Managers waste time chasing timesheet submissions
  • Disconnected data between tasks and time entries hinders productivity analysis
  • Contractor and consultant hours are difficult to verify causing billing disputes
  • Labor cost reporting lacks precision, impacting firm profitability decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Public Accountants

Manual processes and scattered systems lead to lost hours and compliance headaches.

Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via email or physical forms, consolidated manually
  • No real-time visibility into billable hours until end of period
  • Approvals managed through email threads without audit trails
  • Time data isolated from client projects and engagements
  • Capacity and workload planning based on estimations
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • All timesheets submitted, approved, and locked within a single platform
  • Real-time insights into billable and non-billable hours
  • Automated approvals with audit trails for compliance
  • Time entries directly linked to client projects and tasks
  • Workload view highlights actual vs planned hours
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for audits and billing
Accounting Use Cases

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Public Accountants

Inaccurate billing, missed deadlines, and disjointed workflows limit firm growth.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Hour Again

ClickUp automations send timely reminders ensuring every minute is captured before invoicing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets to Clients with Confidence

Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails guarantee client-ready accuracy every time.

ClickUp Views

Identify Workload Strain Before It Affects Performance

Workload view tracks capacity versus actual hours so you can proactively rebalance assignments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Instant Export-Ready Records

Every time entry and edit is logged with full traceability for regulatory compliance.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance Clear Visibility Into Labor Allocation

Tag hours by client, engagement, or service type to generate detailed cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Manual Time Tracking Tasks

Automated reminders and reporting streamline tracking so your team focuses on accounting.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Which Public Accounting Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Firms and teams that demand precise time management and billing accuracy

If You're a Public Accounting Partner

  • Eliminate billing delays. Automated timesheet reminders ensure all hours are captured on time
  • Gain immediate insight into unsubmitted or incomplete timesheets
  • Approve time entries with confidence. Locked records prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter client meetings and consultations knowing your billing data is accurate and compliant

If You're a Client Engagement Manager

  • Monitor your team's capacity and spot potential overloads before deadlines
  • Easily reassign work within ClickUp to balance hours without extra emails
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups intelligently
  • Approve timesheets quickly and focus on delivering value to clients
ClickUp Brain Capabilities

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

No manual chasing, no guesswork. Brain manages your time tracking workflow end to end.

#ClickUpBrain

Eliminate Timesheet Follow-Up Hassles

Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Real-Time Answers Instantly

Ask “Which staff haven’t submitted hours?” or “How are billable hours allocated?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Prepared and Confident

Receive AI-generated summaries of time allocation, workload status, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Typically Overlooked Work

Meetings, calls, and client discussions are tracked and linked to relevant tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Repetitive Time Tracking Tasks

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Early to Avoid Billing Errors

Brain spots missing or inconsistent time entries before they impact invoicing.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Public Accountants

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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