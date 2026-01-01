Without a dedicated system, tracking hours in public accounting becomes error-prone and inefficient:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders ensuring every minute is captured before invoicing.
Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails guarantee client-ready accuracy every time.
Workload view tracks capacity versus actual hours so you can proactively rebalance assignments.
Every time entry and edit is logged with full traceability for regulatory compliance.
Tag hours by client, engagement, or service type to generate detailed cost reports.
Automated reminders and reporting streamline tracking so your team focuses on accounting.
Firms and teams that demand precise time management and billing accuracy
No manual chasing, no guesswork. Brain manages your time tracking workflow end to end.
Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Which staff haven’t submitted hours?” or “How are billable hours allocated?” and get immediate responses.
Receive AI-generated summaries of time allocation, workload status, and project progress.
Meetings, calls, and client discussions are tracked and linked to relevant tasks automatically.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or inconsistent time entries before they impact invoicing.