Time Tracking Software for Property Managers on Site

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for Property Managers on Site

Accurately log work hours, streamline approvals, monitor labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain AI automate your time tracking follow-ups.
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Property Management Challenges

Why Property Managers on Site Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Tracking hours without a dedicated system leads to costly inefficiencies. Here's what property managers face without tailored time tracking:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — delays disrupt payroll and billing
  • Manual entry errors — inaccurate hours inflate costs or reduce revenue
  • Lack of workload oversight — staff overextension goes unnoticed, risking property upkeep
  • Compliance risks — missing audit trails complicate labor law adherence
  • Time wasted chasing reports — managers spend hours following up instead of managing properties
  • Disconnected data silos — time sheets separated from maintenance and task logs
  • Unverified contractor hours — disputes over billing become frequent
  • Inability to accurately forecast labor costs — decisions made without reliable data
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Fails Property Managers on Site

Fragmented tools, manual processes, and delayed insight create operational bottlenecks.

Conventional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via paper or spreadsheets, consolidated manually
  • No real-time visibility into hours worked or submissions
  • Approval processes handled offline with no traceability
  • Time entries disconnected from property management tasks
  • Staffing capacity estimated without data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking for Property Managers

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking within one platform
  • Live tracking of on-site team hours and task progress
  • Automated approvals with audit logs for accountability
  • Time linked directly to maintenance and property tasks
  • Workload dashboards showing capacity versus actual effort
  • Easy export of compliant, tamper-proof records
Benefits for Property Managers on Site

Unlock Operational Efficiency with Dedicated Time Tracking

Generic tools cause delays and errors. Here’s how purpose-built time tracking transforms property management.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Timesheet Is Submitted Before Payroll Begins

Automated reminders keep your team on schedule to avoid payroll delays.

ClickUp Timesheet

Verify and Lock Hours Before Processing Payments

Approvals and audit trails guarantee that only accurate, verified hours are paid.

ClickUp Views

Identify Staff Overload Before It Impacts Property Care

Real-time workload views help you balance assignments and prevent burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Comprehensive Time Records

Export full logs instantly to satisfy compliance and regulatory reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs Down to Specific Properties or Projects

Assign time entries to locations or tasks for detailed financial reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Tracking Administration

Automations handle reminders and summaries so your team focuses on property management.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Property Managers on Site Time Tracking

Teams that demand precise, actionable time data in property management contexts

If You're a Property Manager on Site

  • Stop chasing missing timesheets. Automated alerts remind your team around every deadline
  • Quickly see who’s not submitted timesheets without searching through emails or papers
  • Approve and lock hours with a single click. Prevents unauthorized edits after approval
  • Approach payroll runs confident with verified, clean labor data

If You're a Maintenance Supervisor

  • Monitor team capacity to avoid overload and missed maintenance tasks
  • Reassign workloads directly from dashboards without offline coordination
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups for you
  • Approve crew hours promptly and focus on ensuring property upkeep
ClickUp Brain Powers Your Time Management

Simplify Time Tracking with Intelligent Automation

No manual tracking, no delayed reports, no oversight gaps. Let Brain manage it all.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once and Brain automatically issues reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Status Updates

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where time was spent and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Property Reviews Ready

Automated summaries of hours, workloads, and progress prepare you ahead of meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Effort

Meetings, inspections, and site discussions are logged and linked to tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Triggers

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Problems Early

Brain identifies missing entries or unusual patterns before they affect payroll or operations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Time Tracking FAQs for Property Managers on Site

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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