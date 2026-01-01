Time Tracking Tailored for Property Management

Effortless Time Tracking for Property Managers

Keep precise records of work hours, simplify approvals, and let ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your time management across properties.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Obstacles

Navigating Time Tracking Challenges in Property Management

Without dedicated time tracking, property managers face costly inefficiencies:

  • Delayed or missing time entries disrupt billing and payroll cycles
  • Manual logs invite errors that misrepresent work hours
  • Limited visibility into team capacity risks overworking staff or missing crucial maintenance
  • Compliance gaps create liabilities during audits or tenant disputes
  • Managers waste hours chasing timesheets instead of overseeing operations
  • Disconnected systems hinder actionable insights between tasks and tracked time
  • Verifying contractor hours becomes a guessing game leading to payment conflicts
  • Inaccurate labor cost data impairs budgeting and resource planning
Old Ways vs. ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Property Managers’ Needs

Fragmented tools and manual processes slow your team down and increase risk.

Traditional Tracking Methods

  • Paper or spreadsheet timesheets manually compiled
  • No real-time updates or status on submissions
  • Approval via email lacking audit trails
  • Time entries disconnected from property tasks
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions
  • Compliance records incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Unified platform for submitting and locking timesheets
  • Instant visibility into team hours
  • Built-in approval workflows with reminders and audit logs
  • Time linked directly to maintenance and project tasks
  • Workload view for accurate capacity management
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance documentation
Key Benefits for Property Managers

Unlock New Levels of Efficiency with Property Management Time Tracking

Outdated systems slow your team down. ClickUp empowers you to take control with six essential advantages.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Time Entry Before Billing Cycles

Automated reminders ensure every maintenance and inspection hour is recorded ahead of invoicing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Payroll

Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate and compliant payroll submissions.

ClickUp Views

Spot Staff Overload Before It Affects Service Quality

Workload views reveal who’s stretched too thin so you can rebalance assignments proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits Without Stress

Export detailed logs and audit trails instantly to demonstrate compliance and accountability.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Property or Task

Tag hours to specific buildings, units, or maintenance types for clearer financial insights.

ClickUp Reminders

Free Up Time from Manual Tracking Chores

Automations handle reminders and reporting so your team focuses on managing properties, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Property Manager Time Tracking Software

Teams where precise time data drives operational success and tenant satisfaction.

If You're a Property Manager

  • Eliminate chasing down timesheets. Automated alerts ensure timely submissions from maintenance and administrative staff
  • Instantly identify missing or late entries without sifting through emails
  • Approve timesheets quickly. Locked entries prevent post-approval changes
  • Confidently run payroll knowing every hour is verified and approved

If You're a Facilities Supervisor

  • Monitor team workload to prevent burnout and maintain service quality
  • Adjust assignments directly from the Workload view without extra tools
  • Forget reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve and finalize hours swiftly so your team stays focused on property upkeep
AI-Driven Efficiency with ClickUp Brain

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Hassle

Forget follow-ups and manual reports. ClickUp Brain automates your time management tasks flawlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Constant Timesheet Chasing

Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights on Time Tracking Status

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where time is allocated and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of hours worked, workload balance, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Hours Automatically

Meetings, inspections, and calls are logged and linked to tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Put Workflows on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Impact Operations

Early detection of missing entries and anomalies helps avoid payroll errors and service delays.

Frequently Asked Questions

Property Manager Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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