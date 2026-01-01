Time Tracking Software for Property Management

Time Tracking Tailored for Property Management Teams

Accurately log hours across your properties, streamline approval workflows, analyze labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI optimize your time tracking process.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Challenges

Why Property Management Professionals Need Specialized Time Tracking

Managing workforce hours across multiple properties without a dedicated system leads to costly inefficiencies:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets disrupt payroll cycles and vendor payments
  • Manual entry errors inflate labor costs and cause billing mistakes
  • Lack of visibility into staff workload risks employee burnout and turnover
  • Compliance gaps with labor laws and contract terms expose you to audits
  • Managers spend excessive time chasing data instead of overseeing operations
  • Disconnected time data and property tasks hinder productivity insights
  • Verifying contractor and vendor hours becomes a constant challenge
  • Inaccurate labor cost reporting impairs budgeting and resource planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Fails Property Management Teams

Fragmented tools and manual processes slow operations and obscure insights.

Legacy Approaches

  • Tracking via paper, emails, or spreadsheets prone to loss and errors
  • No real-time insight into timesheet submission status
  • Approvals scattered, lacking audit trails
  • Time logs disconnected from property maintenance and tenant tasks
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete or difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized platform for timesheet submission and locking
  • Real-time dashboard showing timesheet status across properties
  • Automated approvals with full audit logs
  • Integrated time data linked directly to property tasks and projects
  • Visual workload management to balance staff capacity
  • Easily exportable, compliant records for audits and payroll
Property Management Benefits

Unlock New Levels of Efficiency with Property Management Time Tracking

Disjointed tracking and delayed insights hold back your team’s potential.
ClickUp Automations

Eliminate Payroll Delays with Complete Timesheet Submission

Automations remind your staff to submit hours on time, ensuring payroll runs smoothly every cycle.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets for Accurate Billing

Approvals and locked entries guarantee your billing data is reliable and audit-ready.

ClickUp Views

Spot Staff Overload Before It Leads to Turnover

Workload views highlight when property teams are stretched, enabling proactive workload balancing.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Export-Ready Compliance Records

ClickUp maintains detailed logs of every time entry and approval action for instant audit access.

ClickUp Reports

Allocate Labor Costs Precisely by Property or Project

Tag hours by property or maintenance project to generate detailed financial reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden on Managers and Staff

Automated reminders and summaries minimize manual time tracking tasks, freeing up focus for property operations.

Start Accurate Time Tracking Across Your Properties Today

Calendar_time tracking
Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Property Management Time Tracking?

Teams managing multiple properties and complex vendor relationships benefit most.

If You’re a Property Manager

  • Stop chasing late or missing timesheets with automated reminders
  • Track submission status across all properties in one view
  • Approve timesheets quickly and lock entries to avoid discrepancies
  • Enter payroll periods with confidence, knowing data is accurate and verified

If You’re a Facilities or Maintenance Supervisor

  • Monitor technician workload to prevent burnout and improve retention
  • Reassign tasks easily with workload insights directly in ClickUp
  • Eliminate reminder emails; Brain automates follow-ups seamlessly
  • Approve team hours in seconds, so you can focus on managing property upkeep
ClickUp Brain Features

How AI Transforms Time Tracking for Property Management

No manual chasing, no missed hours. Brain handles time tracking on autopilot.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once and let Brain send automatic nudges and flag missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers Instantly

Ask Brain questions like “Which properties have incomplete timesheets?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Weekly Reviews

Brain generates summaries of hours by property, team, and project ready for your meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings, inspections, and emergency calls are logged and linked to relevant tasks without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Triggers

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-up tasks, and compiles reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain detects anomalies like missing entries or irregular patterns early to safeguard payroll accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Property Management Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT