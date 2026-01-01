Time Tracking Software for Property Developers

Time Tracking Tailored for Property Development Teams

Monitor project hours, streamline approvals, analyze labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your follow-ups effortlessly.
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Challenges Specific to Property Development

Why Property Developers Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on generic tools to track time on complex property projects leads to costly inefficiencies:

  • Inaccurate recording of on-site and off-site work — resulting in budget overruns
  • Manual timesheet collection causes delays — slowing project billing and payroll
  • Lack of visibility into team workloads — increasing risk of missed deadlines and burnout
  • Difficulty verifying subcontractor hours — leading to payment disputes
  • Disjointed data across systems — hindering actionable project insights
  • Compliance risks with labor regulations — due to incomplete audit trails
  • Excessive time spent chasing timesheet submissions — distracting project managers
  • Unreliable labor cost forecasting — compromising financial planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Property Developers

Fragmented processes and limited oversight stall project progress and inflate costs.

Conventional Tracking Methods

  • Paper timesheets or scattered spreadsheets manually compiled
  • Delayed visibility into timesheet submissions until project phases end
  • Approval workflows managed via email without traceability
  • Time entries disconnected from property development tasks and milestones
  • Capacity planning based on estimations rather than data
  • Incomplete compliance documentation and difficult report generation

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Unified platform for timesheet submission and locking
  • Real-time monitoring of team hours against project timelines
  • Built-in approval system with reminders and comprehensive audit logs
  • Seamless integration of time, tasks, and project workflows
  • Visual workload management aligning capacity with actual hours
  • Instant exportable, tamper-proof reports for compliance and audits
Key Benefits for Your Projects

Unlock New Efficiencies with Property Developer-Focused Time Tracking

Traditional tools can’t keep pace with the demands of property development teams.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Complete Timesheet Submission Before Payroll Runs

Automated reminders from ClickUp keep your teams aligned with project deadlines, so every hour is accounted for.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets Ready for Payroll

Approval workflows secure data integrity with locked entries and full audit trails, reducing errors.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overloaded Teams Before Project Delays Occur

Workload views provide real-time insight into team capacity, enabling proactive resource balancing.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Export-Ready Records Instantly

Every entry and modification is logged and exportable, simplifying compliance and review processes.

ClickUp Reports

Trace Every Labor Hour to Specific Projects and Tasks

Tag time by site, phase, or contractor to generate precise cost reports for budgeting and invoicing.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time Spent on Time Tracking

Automated reminders and status updates let your team focus on building, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Tailored for Your Roles

Which Property Development Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams that require precise, actionable time data to meet project demands

If You're a Project Manager in Property Development

  • Eliminate manual timesheet chasing. Automated alerts keep your crews on schedule
  • Get immediate visibility on who’s submitted and who hasn’t — no more guesswork
  • Approve timesheets swiftly. Lock entries to maintain data accuracy
  • Approach billing cycles with confidence, using verified and approved time data

If You're a Site Supervisor or Contractor Coordinator

  • Monitor team workloads to prevent fatigue and ensure safety compliance
  • Reassign tasks easily with workload insights to keep projects on track
  • Avoid sending reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups for you
  • Approve hours quickly to keep payroll and invoicing flowing smoothly
ClickUp Brain Features for Property Developers

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

Forget manual check-ins, status updates, and chasing timesheets—let AI do the heavy lifting.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Reminders

Set a deadline once and Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights With Natural Language Queries

Ask Brain “Which subcontractors haven’t submitted hours?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Project Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time, progress, and workload.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and informal discussions logged and linked to relevant tasks without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Time Tracking Workflows on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and produces reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Impact Projects

AI spots missing entries and irregular patterns early, safeguarding payroll accuracy.

Common Questions

FAQs About Time Tracking for Property Developers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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