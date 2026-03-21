Time Tracking Software for Project Management

Time Tracking Tailored to Project Management Needs

Capture every billable hour, streamline project timelines, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle task tracking and follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Project Managers Need Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Relying on generic tools for project time tracking leads to hidden delays and budget overruns. Without dedicated software, project managers face:

  • Inconsistent time logs across team members — jeopardizing accurate project costing
  • Manual entry errors and lost hours — increasing scope creep and missed deadlines
  • Lack of real-time visibility — making resource allocation guesswork
  • Difficulty tracking billable vs. non-billable hours — impacting client invoicing
  • Overburdened teams without workload insights — fueling burnout and turnover
  • Disjointed data across multiple platforms — hindering effective project reporting
  • Challenges verifying contractor hours — causing billing disagreements
  • Limited insights on labor costs by project phase — undermining profitability analysis
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short in Project Management

Fragmented processes and delayed insights stall project progress and inflate costs.

Conventional Methods

  • Using spreadsheets or emails for timesheets, requiring manual collation
  • No immediate visibility into team hours or project progress
  • Approvals scattered across tools with no audit trail
  • Time data disconnected from project tasks and milestones
  • Resource planning based on estimates, not real data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized time tracking integrated directly with tasks and projects
  • Live dashboards showing real-time progress and hours logged
  • Built-in approvals with audit trails and automated reminders
  • Comprehensive workload views to balance resources effectively
  • Easy export of tamper-proof records for audits and client billing
Project Manager Benefits

Six Ways Great Time Tracking Empowers Project Management

Outdated tools limit your control. ClickUp enhances every stage of project delivery.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Project Hour Is Accounted For

Automated reminders guarantee all team members submit timesheets before project reviews.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data Ready for Client Billing

Lock approved entries with audit trails so invoicing is accurate and dispute-free.

ClickUp Views

Spot Resource Overload Before It Impacts Deadlines

Workload views highlight capacity issues so you can reassign tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Instant Exportable Records

All time entries and edits are logged and easily accessible for compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Link Labor Costs Directly to Project Milestones

Tag hours by phase or task to generate detailed cost reports for stakeholders.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Overhead with Smart Automation

Automate reminders, approvals, and reporting so you focus on managing projects, not chasing timesheets.

Start Tracking Project Time Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most From Project Time Tracking Software

Teams that depend on precise, real-time tracking to deliver projects on time and budget

If You're a Project Manager

  • Stop chasing missing timesheets. Automated alerts ensure timely submissions
  • Gain instant insight into who’s logged hours and who hasn’t
  • Approve time entries swiftly. Lock data once authorized to prevent changes
  • Enter project reviews with clean and verified time data

If You're a Resource or Team Lead

  • Monitor team workload to prevent burnout and missed deadlines
  • Reallocate tasks directly from workload dashboards without extra tools
  • Eliminate reminder emails as ClickUp automates follow-ups
  • Approve your team’s time quickly and get back to driving results
AI-Driven Project Time Management

Visualize Time Tracking Without Manual Effort

Let Brain handle reminders, data capture, and reporting while you focus on project success.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once; Brain sends smart reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Answers Instantly Without Searching

Ask Brain questions like “Who’s behind on hours?” or “How is time distributed across tasks?”

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews with Prepared Insights

Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time, workload status, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture All Work Hours

Brain logs meetings and discussions, linking them to relevant project tasks without extra steps.

#ClickUpBrain

Streamline Workflow Management

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports—no manual input needed.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Risks Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing or irregular time entries early to protect project budgets and timelines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Project Management Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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