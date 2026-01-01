Time Tracking Software for Program Managers

Time Tracking Tailored for Program Managers

Monitor project hours, streamline approvals, analyze program time investments, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage your follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Obstacles

Overcoming Time Tracking Challenges Unique to Program Managers

Handling time management across multiple projects without a unified system leads to costly inefficiencies for program managers:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets disrupt budget forecasting and resource allocation
  • Manual tracking errors inflate project costs and obscure true effort
  • Lack of visibility into workload causes uneven task distribution and team burnout
  • Compliance risks increase without clear audit trails for billable hours
  • Constant follow-ups drain management focus from strategic priorities
  • Disjointed data hampers actionable insights across program initiatives
  • Verifying contractor hours is complicated leading to billing conflicts
  • Inaccurate labor cost reporting undermines program profitability assessments
Program Management Time Tracking

Why Traditional Time Tracking Tools Don’t Meet Program Manager Needs

Fragmented processes and limited insights slow down effective program oversight.

Conventional Approaches

  • Manual timesheets via email or spreadsheets requiring consolidation
  • Lack of real-time submission visibility
  • Approval workflows scattered and untraceable
  • Time data disconnected from project tasks
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions
  • Compliance data incomplete and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Unified platform for timesheet submission and locking
  • Instant visibility into team and project hours
  • Integrated approvals with reminders and audit logs
  • Time entries linked directly to tasks and programs
  • Workload views for accurate capacity management
  • Exportable, compliant, tamper-proof records
Program Management Advantages

Unlock Key Benefits of Dedicated Time Tracking for Program Managers

Overcome limitations of generic tools with tailored features that empower your program oversight.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Complete Timesheet Submission Before Program Reviews

Automated reminders from ClickUp Brain guarantee timely timesheet entries across all projects.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data Ready for Budget Approval

Lock entries and approvals provide trustworthy data for financial decision-making.

ClickUp Views

Identify Team Burnout Risks Early

Workload insights highlight overcapacity before it affects program delivery.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Comprehensive Export-Ready Logs

Complete time entry histories help you pass compliance checks confidently.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Stakeholders Transparent Labor Cost Breakdown

Tag hours by project phase or cost center for clear reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Manual Tracking Tasks

ClickUp’s automation streamlines reminders and reporting, freeing your focus for program strategy.

Start Tracking Program Time Accurately Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Program Manager-Focused Time Tracking

Teams managing complex projects requiring precise time insights

If You're a Program Manager

  • Stop chasing scattered timesheets. Automated reminders cover multiple teams and projects
  • Get a clear view of outstanding submissions without digging through emails
  • Approve time entries with confidence. Locked data prevents post-approval edits
  • Walk into financial reviews armed with verified, consolidated time data

If You're a Project Lead Reporting to a Program Manager

  • Monitor your team’s capacity to prevent overload and missed deadlines
  • Reassign tasks dynamically using workload views without disrupting workflows
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly and focus on delivering results
AI-Driven Efficiency for Program Managers

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Grind

No chasing timesheets, no manual reports. ClickUp Brain handles the heavy lifting.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Manual Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Access Time Tracking Insights

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted this week?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Program Reviews Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time, workload, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Untracked Work

Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to relevant tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Automated Workflows Manage Time Tracking

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Escalate

Brain identifies missing data and anomalies early to protect program integrity.

Common Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Program Managers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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