Juggling teaching, research, administration, and mentorship demands precise time management. Without dedicated software, professors face:
Automated reminders ensure timely submission of all teaching and prep times.
Locked entries with approval workflows guarantee reliable records for funding reports.
Workload views highlight when research or teaching demands risk burnout.
Exportable audit trails simplify performance evaluations and compliance checks.
Tag hours by activity type to inform career development and resource allocation.
Automations handle reminders and reports, freeing up time for scholarship.
Professors and academic staff who need transparency and control over their time data
Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask “Who hasn’t logged research hours?” or “How much time spent on grading?” and get instant responses.
Brain creates automatic summaries of your time distribution and workload.
Meetings, seminars, and informal discussions are logged and linked to relevant projects.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect reporting or compliance.