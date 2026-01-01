Time Tracking Software for Professors

Time Tracking Tailored for Professors’ Unique Workflows

Effortlessly log lectures, research hours, grading, and meetings—all while ClickUp Brain's AI manages reminders and insights for you.
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Challenges

Why Professors Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Juggling teaching, research, administration, and mentorship demands precise time management. Without dedicated software, professors face:

  • Inconsistent recording of lecture and prep hours — leading to inaccurate workload assessments
  • Manual logging errors — risking missed deadlines and lost research time
  • Difficulty balancing multiple roles — causing hidden burnout and stress
  • Lack of centralized oversight — complicating grant reporting and compliance
  • Time-consuming approval processes — distracting from academic priorities
  • Disconnected project and time data — hindering productivity analysis
  • No reliable method to verify adjunct or student assistant hours — complicating budgeting
  • Limited insights into how time is allocated — impeding career development planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Professors’ Needs

Fragmented tools and manual entries drain time and clarity from academic schedules.

Conventional Tracking Methods

  • Paper timesheets or scattered notes, manually compiled
  • Delayed visibility into actual time spent on tasks
  • Approval via email chains with no audit history
  • Time data isolated from research and teaching projects
  • Capacity planning based on rough estimates
  • No standardized records for grant or compliance reports

ClickUp Time Tracking for Professors

  • All time logged and secured within one platform
  • Real-time tracking of lectures, research, and admin hours
  • Streamlined approvals with transparent audit trails
  • Time linked directly to courses, grants, and projects
  • Workload views to balance teaching and research commitments
  • Exportable, compliant records for reporting and audits
Academic Benefits

How Dedicated Time Tracking Empowers Professors' Productivity

Disconnected data, delayed approvals, and manual follow-ups hold back academic success.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Lecture and Prep Hour Is Accounted For

Automated reminders ensure timely submission of all teaching and prep times.

ClickUp Timesheet

Submit Accurate, Verified Time Logs for Grants and Payroll

Locked entries with approval workflows guarantee reliable records for funding reports.

ClickUp Views

Identify Early Signs of Work Overload

Workload views highlight when research or teaching demands risk burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Enter Academic Reviews With Complete Time Documentation

Exportable audit trails simplify performance evaluations and compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Track How Time Is Distributed Across Research, Teaching, and Service

Tag hours by activity type to inform career development and resource allocation.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burdens of Time Tracking

Automations handle reminders and reports, freeing up time for scholarship.

Start Tracking Academic Time Precisely Without Hassle

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Who It’s For

Which Academic Roles Benefit Most from Professors’ Time Tracking Software

Professors and academic staff who need transparency and control over their time data

If You're a Tenured or Tenure-Track Professor

  • Stop scrambling for teaching and research hours. Automated reminders keep your logs up to date
  • Quickly identify unsubmitted or incomplete timesheets without manual follow-up
  • Approve your teaching and project hours in one click. Locked entries prevent retroactive changes
  • Enter faculty reviews with clear, verified time records supporting your workload

If You're an Academic Department Chair

  • Spot faculty members nearing overload before it impacts morale or productivity
  • Allocate teaching and service duties using real-time workload insights
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp automates submission follow-ups
  • Approve faculty time logs swiftly to keep departmental records accurate and current
AI-Powered Academic Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Tedious Manual Tasks

No chasing updates, no data gaps, and smart insights powered by Brain.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Missing Timesheets

Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Answers Instantly Without Searching

Ask “Who hasn’t logged research hours?” or “How much time spent on grading?” and get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Academic Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain creates automatic summaries of your time distribution and workload.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Work Automatically

Meetings, seminars, and informal discussions are logged and linked to relevant projects.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Operate Effortlessly

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early to Prevent Complications

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect reporting or compliance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Answers to Your Time Tracking Questions

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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