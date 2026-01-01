Relying on generic time tracking can jeopardize client billing accuracy and compliance. Here’s what professional advisors face without dedicated software:
ClickUp automations prompt timely submissions so no client hours are missed.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate billing and audit-ready records.
Workload views reveal capacity imbalances so you can adjust assignments early.
Comprehensive logs and exportable audit trails protect your firm in every review.
Tag hours to clients and projects for detailed, exportable insights.
Automated reminders, summaries, and alerts keep time tracking running smoothly.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask natural language questions like “Who hasn’t submitted their hours?” and get immediate answers.
AI-generated summaries of workload, time allocation, and project progress are ready when you are.
Meetings, calls, and discussions get logged and linked to the right client tasks.
Brain flags overtime and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to safeguard revenue.