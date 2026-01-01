Time Tracking Software for Productivity

Time Tracking Designed to Maximize Your Productivity

Accurately record your work hours, streamline approvals, analyze productivity metrics, and let ClickUp Brain's AI take care of reminders and follow-ups.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Productivity Demands Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Without a unified time tracking system, productivity suffers in multiple ways:

  • Missed or late time entries disrupt workflow assessments and delay reporting
  • Manual tracking leads to inaccuracies that distort productivity data
  • No clear view of workload distribution causes hidden burnout risks
  • Difficulty maintaining compliance creates unnecessary risks and distractions
  • Managers waste time on follow-ups rather than optimizing team output
  • Time data scattered across tools makes it impossible to connect hours to outcomes
  • Unverified contractor hours complicate billing and project budgets
  • Decisions based on incomplete data undermine productivity improvement efforts
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Limits Productivity Insights

Fragmented processes and manual tasks slow progress and cloud visibility.

Old-School Time Tracking

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • Lack of real-time visibility delays issue detection
  • Approval processes scattered and undocumented
  • Time entries disconnected from tasks and project outcomes
  • Capacity planning relies on estimations
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and cumbersome to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Unified platform for timesheet submission and locking
  • Live insights into team hours and workload
  • Integrated approvals with notifications and audit trails
  • Direct connection between time, tasks, and projects
  • Workload visualization aligned with actual capacity
  • Easily exportable, tamper-proof compliance records
Empowering Productivity Teams

Unlock Productivity Gains with Advanced Time Tracking

Conventional tools fall short due to limited flexibility, slow feedback, and siloed information.
ClickUp Automations

Never Begin a Project Review With Incomplete Time Data

Automated reminders ensure all time entries are submitted before deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Analysis

Approvals and locked entries provide confidence in your productivity reports.

ClickUp Views

Spot Work Overload Before It Impacts Performance

Real-time Workload views highlight capacity imbalances early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Comprehensive Exportable Logs

Every time entry is logged with edit history, ready for compliance reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Attribute Every Minute to Projects and Outcomes

Tag hours with tasks and cost centers to generate meaningful productivity insights.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Burden with Automated Tracking Workflows

Reminders, summaries, and alerts run automatically, letting you focus on work.

Begin Tracking Time Precisely Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which Teams Gain the Most from Productivity-Focused Time Tracking

Teams that rely on precise time insights to drive effective work management

If You're a Productivity Manager

  • Eliminate timesheet follow-ups. Automated notifications ensure timely submissions
  • Instantly see missing entries without manual checks
  • Approve hours swiftly. Locked entries prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter project reviews with verified and consistent data every time

If You're a Project Lead

  • Monitor team capacity actively to prevent overload and burnout
  • Reallocate tasks dynamically from the Workload dashboard without delays
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates them seamlessly
  • Approve your team's logged hours quickly, keeping projects on track
ClickUp Brain Powered Features

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

No manual chasing, reporting, or error-checking needed — Brain takes care of it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Timesheet Submissions

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Immediate Answers to Time Tracking Queries

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” and get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time, workloads, and progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Often Missed Work

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Operate on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing time entries and abnormal patterns early to protect productivity.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Productivity Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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