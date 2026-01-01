Precision Time Tracking for Product Marketing

Tailored Time Tracking Software for Product Marketing Managers

Monitor campaign hours, streamline project approvals, analyze marketing time investment, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your workflow follow-ups.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Product Marketing Managers Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without a dedicated system, tracking your marketing time is chaotic and costly. Here's what Product Marketing Managers face without precise time tracking:

  • Campaign hours go unrecorded or delayed — disrupting budget and ROI calculations
  • Manual tracking leads to inaccuracies — misallocating resources and effort
  • Lack of visibility on workload distribution — risking team burnout and missed deadlines
  • Compliance and audit trails are incomplete — exposing the team to accountability risks
  • Managers waste hours chasing updates — diverting focus from strategic marketing tasks
  • Time data disconnects from marketing initiatives — hindering actionable insights
  • Freelancer and agency hours are tough to verify — affecting billing and vendor relations
  • Inability to confidently report marketing labor costs — weakening budget justification
Conventional vs ClickUp

Where Traditional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Product Marketing Managers

Fragmented data and manual processes stall your marketing momentum.

Traditional Methods

  • Timesheets via email or spreadsheets, manually aggregated
  • No real-time insight into submissions
  • Approval processes scattered with no audit records
  • Time entries disconnected from marketing tasks and campaigns
  • Capacity planning based on estimations
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking within one platform
  • Real-time transparency into team hours
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and audit trails
  • Time tracking linked directly to marketing tasks and campaigns
  • Workload visualization comparing capacity with actuals
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance records available anytime
Benefits for Product Marketing Managers

Empower Your Marketing Projects with Effective Time Tracking

Overcome data silos, delayed insights, and rigid tools that limit your marketing impact.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Campaign Hour Is Accounted For Before Reporting

Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are completed promptly, so no marketing effort slips through the cracks.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets Ready for Budget Reviews

Approvals and audit trails in ClickUp ensure your time data is reliable for stakeholders.

ClickUp Views

Identify Team Overload Before It Affects Campaign Success

Monitor real-time workload versus capacity to rebalance tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Export-Ready, Detailed Time Records

Complete logs and edit histories are stored securely and accessible instantly.

ClickUp Reports

Map Every Marketing Hour to Its Project or Channel

Tag time entries by campaign or initiative to generate precise cost and performance reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Manual Time Tracking Tasks

Automated summaries and alerts let you focus on strategy, not admin.

Track Your Marketing Time Accurately Without Constant Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Product Marketing Time Tracking Software

Marketing teams that demand precise, actionable time insights

If You're a Product Marketing Manager

  • Eliminate endless timesheet reminders. Automated alerts keep your team on track
  • Instantly identify unsubmitted hours without sifting through emails
  • Approve timesheets swiftly. Locked entries prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter budget meetings with clean, verified time data every cycle

If You're a Campaign Lead

  • Monitor team capacity and prevent burnout before it impacts deliverables
  • Reallocate workload effortlessly within ClickUp’s Workload view
  • Forget about manual reminder emails. Brain handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s tracked hours quickly and focus on driving results
AI-Driven Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Tedious Manual Tasks

No chasing, no spreadsheets, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Missing Timesheets

Set once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags absent entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Reports Without Searching Manually

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How was time allocated?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain generates automatic summaries of time, workload, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Hidden Work

Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to relevant marketing tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Time Tracking Workflows Run Themselves

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports—all autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Escalate

Brain detects missing entries and abnormal patterns early to protect payroll accuracy.

Common Questions

FAQs on Product Marketing Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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