Time Tracking Software for Product Managers

Time Tracking Tailored for Product Management

Capture every hour spent on product initiatives, streamline approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to keep your projects on track effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Product Managers Demand Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without dedicated time tracking, product managers face hurdles that slow delivery and cloud visibility:

  • Inaccurate time logs disrupt sprint planning — leading to missed deadlines
  • Manual tracking drains attention — pulling focus from strategic priorities
  • No clear workload picture — risking overcommitment and team burnout
  • Fragmented data deters insight — making resource allocation guesswork
  • Approval bottlenecks delay updates — stalling project momentum
  • Lack of audit trails complicates accountability — raising compliance concerns
  • Disconnect between time and product tasks — obscuring true effort and cost
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours — causing budget overruns
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Undermines Product Management Success

Clunky spreadsheets and disconnected tools create friction and obscure progress.

Traditional Approaches

  • Spreadsheets and emails for time entry, requiring manual consolidation
  • No immediate visibility into team submissions or delays
  • Approvals scattered across platforms with no centralized record
  • Time entries separate from product backlog and task management
  • Capacity planning based on best guesses rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized time entries linked directly to product tasks and milestones
  • Live updates on team hours and submission statuses
  • Integrated approvals with audit trails and automatic reminders
  • Capacity view aligning workloads with actual tracked time
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records ready for audits and reporting
Product Management Benefits

Unlock the Power of Purpose-Built Time Tracking for Product Managers

Generic tools fall short—here's what dedicated time tracking empowers you to achieve.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Beat on Time Logging

Automated ClickUp reminders ensure every task hour is recorded before deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data for Accurate Product Costing

Lock and approve entries with audit trails to guarantee trustworthy time sheets.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overload Early and Maintain Team Health

Real-time workload insights help you balance assignments and prevent burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Reviews with Export-Ready Records

Instantly access complete, compliant logs for stakeholder reporting and retrospectives.

ClickUp Reports

Tie Every Hour to Outcomes and Initiatives

Track time by feature or project phase for transparent ROI analysis.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Overhead with Smart Automation

Use ClickUp Brain to automate reminders, summaries, and alerts—so you focus on building products.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Which Product Teams Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking

Product-focused teams that need precise time insights to drive delivery

If You're a Product Manager

  • Eliminate manual chasing. Automated nudges ensure timesheets are submitted on schedule
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged time without tedious follow-ups
  • Approve time entries swiftly. Ensure data integrity with locked and auditable records
  • Approach each release with verified, clean time data that informs planning

If You're a Product Owner or Scrum Master

  • Visualize team capacity to prevent overload and maintain velocity
  • Reallocate tasks seamlessly using workload views—no extra tools needed
  • Forget reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve time logs efficiently and focus on sprint goals
ClickUp Brain Features Powering Your Process

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

No manual chasing, reporting, or data wrangling—just smart, automatic support.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once; Brain triggers reminders and flags missing data without prompting.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights on Time Entries

Ask natural-language questions like “Who’s missing time logs?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Reviews

Automatic summaries of tracked time, progress, and workload are ready whenever you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Hidden Work

Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to relevant product tasks seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflow Run Smoothly

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-up actions, and generates reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing entries and unusual time patterns early, preventing costly errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Product Managers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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