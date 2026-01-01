Time Tracking Software Tailored for Product Designers

Precision Time Management for Product Design Teams

Easily track design hours, streamline approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups — so you focus on creating, not clocking time.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Design Challenges

Why Product Designers Need Specialized Time Tracking Software

Without dedicated time tracking tools, product designers face hurdles that disrupt creativity and project flow:

  • Inaccurate time capture on design iterations — costing projects and timelines
  • Manual entry errors skew workload assessments — leading to unrealistic deadlines
  • No clear visibility into task durations — making resource allocation guesswork
  • Difficulty tracking billable versus non-billable design work — impacting client billing
  • Time data disconnected from design projects — hindering progress reviews
  • Overlooked meetings and research time — underreporting true effort
  • Lack of automated reminders — causing missed submissions and delayed reports
  • Inadequate integration with design tools — creating fragmented workflows
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Product Designers

Fragmented processes and manual logging stall design productivity and insight.

Traditional Time Tracking

  • Manual timesheets or spreadsheets prone to errors
  • No real-time overview of design time spent
  • Approvals scattered across emails lacking traceability
  • Time entries disconnected from design tasks and assets
  • Resource planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Compliance and billing details hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified platform for submitting and approving design hours
  • Live visibility into team efforts and project timelines
  • Automated approvals with full audit trails
  • Seamless connection between time, tasks, and design deliverables
  • Workload management highlighting capacity vs actuals
  • Transparent, export-ready records for billing and compliance
Design-Centric Benefits

Unlock New Levels of Efficiency with Time Tracking Designed for Product Designers

Generic tools miss the nuances of design workflows and collaboration.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Design Hour is Captured Accurately

Automated reminders keep timesheet submissions on track so no billable minute is lost.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data Ready for Client Billing

Lock entries with approvals and audit logs to guarantee trustworthy billing information.

ClickUp Views

Spot Potential Burnout Before It Impacts Creativity

Visualize workload vs capacity to balance design tasks and protect team wellbeing.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Reviews with Comprehensive Time Reports

Instantly export detailed reports linking hours to design phases and milestones.

ClickUp Reports

Allocate Design Resources with Data-Driven Confidence

Tag time by project, feature, or client for precise labor cost tracking.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Spent on Administrative Tracking Tasks

Automate follow-ups, summaries, and alerts so designers focus on innovation.

Start Tracking Design Time Precisely Without the Hassle

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Ideal User Profiles

Who Gains Most from Product Designers' Time Tracking Software

Teams where precise design time management drives project success

For Product Design Leads

  • Eliminate timesheet chaos. Automated prompts ensure designers submit on time
  • Monitor who’s on track or behind without endless follow-ups
  • Approve design hours quickly. Entries lock to prevent retroactive changes
  • Enter client meetings with up-to-date, verified time logs

For Creative Project Managers

  • Identify team members nearing capacity to prevent overload
  • Adjust workloads seamlessly from the Workload dashboard
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles all follow-ups
  • Approve tracked hours swiftly and return focus to project delivery
AI-Driven Design Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Intervention

ClickUp Brain automates your time tracking so you spend less time managing and more time designing.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Timesheets

Set deadlines once; Brain handles follow-up reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Answers on Time Tracking Status

Ask ‘Who hasn’t logged time?’ or ‘How much time was spent on revisions?’ and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Status Meetings Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of time, progress, and workload ahead of reviews.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Design Work

Meetings, research, and brainstorming sessions are logged and linked to projects automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Routine Tracking Tasks Run Themselves

Brain flags overtime, schedules reminders, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Catch Tracking Issues Before They Escalate

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent billing errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Product Designers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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