Without dedicated time tracking tools, product designers face hurdles that disrupt creativity and project flow:
Automated reminders keep timesheet submissions on track so no billable minute is lost.
Lock entries with approvals and audit logs to guarantee trustworthy billing information.
Visualize workload vs capacity to balance design tasks and protect team wellbeing.
Instantly export detailed reports linking hours to design phases and milestones.
Tag time by project, feature, or client for precise labor cost tracking.
Automate follow-ups, summaries, and alerts so designers focus on innovation.
Teams where precise design time management drives project success
ClickUp Brain automates your time tracking so you spend less time managing and more time designing.
Set deadlines once; Brain handles follow-up reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask ‘Who hasn’t logged time?’ or ‘How much time was spent on revisions?’ and get immediate responses.
Receive AI-generated summaries of time, progress, and workload ahead of reviews.
Meetings, research, and brainstorming sessions are logged and linked to projects automatically.
Brain flags overtime, schedules reminders, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent billing errors.