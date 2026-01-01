Keeping track of tutoring hours without a dedicated tool can lead to missed sessions and lost income. Here’s what tutors face without specialized time tracking:
Automated reminders from ClickUp keep your session tracking complete and on time.
Locked entries and approval workflows guarantee trustworthy records for your clients.
Visual workload tools help you manage bookings and maintain a sustainable schedule.
Export detailed logs anytime to resolve disputes or review your performance.
Organize tracked hours by client or lesson type for clearer insights and reporting.
Automations handle reminders and approvals so you can focus on teaching.
Tutors who value precise time management and streamlined billing
Forget chasing timesheets or compiling reports. Let Brain take care of it all.
Set deadlines once and Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or how hours were spent, and get immediate responses.
Brain generates automatic summaries of your tutoring hours, workload, and progress.
Meetings and prep time are logged and linked to the right lessons without extra effort.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing timesheets and unusual tracking patterns before they affect payments.