Juggling multiple students and lesson plans without dedicated tracking creates chaos for private language teachers:
ClickUp automations remind you to record each session so your hours are always accurate.
Lock approved time entries and generate detailed reports to simplify client billing.
Visualize your schedule and capacity to avoid overcommitment and fatigue.
Keep a secure, exportable audit trail of all your logged hours for peace of mind.
Assign hours to specific learners or language programs for precise insights and growth tracking.
Automated reminders, summaries, and alerts keep your time tracking running smoothly in the background.
Educators focused on precise, effortless tracking of their teaching hours
No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports. Brain makes tracking effortless.
Set deadlines once — Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask “Which lessons aren’t logged?” or “How many hours this week?” — Brain replies instantly.
Brain generates automatic summaries of your teaching hours, workload, and progress.
Meetings and prep time are logged and linked to lessons without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, triggers reminders, and compiles reports so you don’t have to.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep your records accurate.