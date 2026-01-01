Handling print on demand orders without dedicated time tracking causes delays and lost revenue. Here’s what sellers face without a focused solution:
Automated reminders keep your team on track so no order slips through before shipping.
Lock in approved hours for accurate invoicing and transparent client communication.
Workload views highlight capacity issues so you can redistribute tasks proactively.
Audit trails make resolving billing or timeline questions simple and trustworthy.
Tag hours per product or client for detailed profitability insights and smarter pricing.
Automations handle reminders and summaries, freeing you to focus on growth.
Teams managing complex orders and juggling multiple clients
Spend less time managing data and more time growing your print business.
Set your deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Which orders lack logged hours?” or “How long did project X take?” and get immediate insights.
Brain logs and links conversations to relevant print orders without manual input.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports — no manual work needed.
Brain detects missing or irregular entries before they impact deadlines or billing.
Automatic summaries of time, progress, and workload are ready when you need them.