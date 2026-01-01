Without dedicated tools, tracking your design hours becomes a maze. Here’s what presentation designers face without precision time tracking:
Automated reminders guarantee all your hours are logged before project billing.
Approval workflows lock entries, ensuring reliable and tamper-proof billing data.
Visual workload insights help you juggle multiple presentations and avoid burnout.
Export detailed logs with full edit histories for transparent project reviews.
Tag hours by slides, animations, or client requests to analyze effort and optimize processes.
Automated notifications and summaries keep your focus on design, not paperwork.
Teams where precise time data drives project success and client trust
Set deadlines once and ClickUp Brain handles all reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where design hours were spent—get answers immediately.
Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time, workload, and project progress.
Meetings, client calls, and brainstorming sessions are logged and linked to the right presentations.
Brain flags overtime, initiates follow-ups, and generates reports without lifting a finger.
Brain identifies missing or unusual time entries early, protecting your billing accuracy.