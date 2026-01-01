Time Tracking Software for PR Writers

Time Tracking Tailored to PR Professionals

Accurately log your hours, streamline client billing, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and insights for your PR projects.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Challenges

Why PR Writers Need Dedicated Time Tracking Software

PR writers juggle multiple campaigns, clients, and deadlines. Without precise time tracking, here's what can happen:

  • Inaccurate billing — missed hours mean lost revenue
  • Difficulty proving ROI — unclear time allocation clouding client value
  • Manual entry errors — time wasted correcting mistakes instead of crafting stories
  • Burnout risk — overworking without clear visibility
  • Delayed project insights — no real-time data to optimize workflows
  • Fragmented tools — time data disconnected from writing tasks
  • Complicated client reporting — tedious preparation of time summaries
  • Lost opportunities for automation — repetitive admin tasks drain creativity
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for PR Writers

Manual logs, scattered notes, and limited insights slow down your storytelling process.

Old-School Tracking

  • Tracking hours on spreadsheets or paper notes, prone to errors
  • No immediate overview of daily or campaign time investment
  • Approval and billing cycles delayed by manual checks
  • Time data isolated from content and project management
  • Guesswork in workload balancing and deadline planning
  • Reports hard to generate or tailor to client needs

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized time logging tied directly to PR tasks and campaigns
  • Live dashboards showing real-time hours and progress
  • Automated approvals with audit trails for transparent billing
  • Integrated workflows connecting time with project milestones
  • Visual workload management to prevent overcommitment
  • Customizable reports ready for client presentations
PR Writer Benefits

Unlock Efficiency and Accuracy with Dedicated Time Tracking for PR Writers

Avoid billing errors, optimize workload, and deliver better campaign results with smarter time management.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Minute

Automated reminders keep your time entries complete so every hour is captured.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Every Cycle

Locked entries and approvals ensure clients receive accurate and trustworthy billing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overload Before It Derails Your Deadlines

Workload views help you balance projects and avoid last-minute crunches.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare Client Reports in Moments

Export detailed, customizable time reports that clearly show the value delivered.

ClickUp Reports

Integrate Time Tracking Seamlessly with Your Workflow

Link hours directly to pitches, press releases, and media outreach tasks.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Time Spent on Administrative Tasks

Automated alerts and summaries mean you focus more on storytelling and less on tracking.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

Calendar_time tracking
Who It’s For

Which PR Teams Gain the Most from Time Tracking Software

PR professionals who need precise time insights to boost productivity and client satisfaction.

If You're an Agency PR Writer

  • Stop losing billable hours. Automated reminders ensure every minute is logged
  • Get instant visibility on time spent per client and campaign
  • Approve your own timesheets with confidence. Locked entries maintain accuracy
  • Deliver transparent billing backed by verifiable time data

If You're an In-house PR Specialist

  • Monitor workload to prevent burnout during high-pressure launches
  • Reallocate tasks on the fly using workload insights
  • Forget manual follow-ups. Brain handles reminders and approvals automatically
  • Approve team hours quickly to keep projects on schedule
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

Eliminate manual check-ins and let AI manage your time tracking seamlessly.
#ClickUpBrain

Never Chase Missing Timesheets Again

Set submission deadlines once; Brain automates follow-up reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Find Time Data Instantly

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged time today?” or “How many hours on client X?” and get answers fast.

#ClickUpBrain

Auto-Generate Time Summaries

Receive AI-written summaries of your daily or weekly tracked hours ready for reviews.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings, calls, and brainstorming sessions are logged and linked to their respective projects.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Time Management Workflows

Brain triggers alerts for overtime, generates reports, and assigns follow-ups without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Anomalies Before They Impact Billing

Brain identifies irregular time patterns early, helping you maintain accurate invoicing.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for PR Writers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT