PR writers juggle multiple campaigns, clients, and deadlines. Without precise time tracking, here's what can happen:
Automated reminders keep your time entries complete so every hour is captured.
Locked entries and approvals ensure clients receive accurate and trustworthy billing.
Workload views help you balance projects and avoid last-minute crunches.
Export detailed, customizable time reports that clearly show the value delivered.
Link hours directly to pitches, press releases, and media outreach tasks.
Automated alerts and summaries mean you focus more on storytelling and less on tracking.
Set submission deadlines once; Brain automates follow-up reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged time today?” or “How many hours on client X?” and get answers fast.
Receive AI-written summaries of your daily or weekly tracked hours ready for reviews.
Meetings, calls, and brainstorming sessions are logged and linked to their respective projects.
Brain triggers alerts for overtime, generates reports, and assigns follow-ups without manual input.
Brain identifies irregular time patterns early, helping you maintain accurate invoicing.