Time Tracking Software for PR Professionals

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for Public Relations Teams

Accurately capture billable hours, streamline campaign time approvals, analyze project time investments, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI automate your follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why PR Professionals Need Purpose-Built Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on generic time tracking tools can leave PR teams scrambling. Without tailored software, PR teams face:

  • Inconsistent time entries across campaigns — leading to inaccurate client billing
  • Manual logs prone to mistakes — costing valuable hours and revenue
  • Limited visibility into team workload — risking missed deadlines and burnout
  • Compliance gaps with client contracts — increasing risk of disputes
  • Managers bogged down chasing timesheets — diverting focus from campaign strategy
  • Time data disconnected from project milestones — hindering performance analysis
  • Difficulty verifying freelance contributions — complicating invoicing and accountability
  • Unclear insights into campaign time costs — impairing budget planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn't Meet PR Team Needs

Fragmented methods and lack of integration slow campaign momentum.

Outdated Approaches

  • Timesheets scattered through emails or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • Little insight into submission status until last minute
  • Approval workflows managed through disjointed emails without records
  • Time tracking disconnected from PR tasks and deliverables
  • Capacity assessed by estimation rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and cumbersome to produce

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantages

  • Unified platform for timesheets submission and locking
  • Real-time visibility into team hours and progress
  • Built-in approval system with automated reminders and full audit trails
  • Seamless integration of time, tasks, and campaign projects
  • Workload views that display capacity against actual effort
  • Tamper-proof, export-ready compliance records anytime
PR Use Cases

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for PR Teams

Rigid tools, delayed insights, and siloed information hold back your PR success.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Client Hour Is Accurately Logged

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so no billable moment slips through the cracks.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Client Billing

Approvals and locked entries guarantee your billing data is trustworthy and audit-ready.

ClickUp Views

Spot Team Overload Before It Impacts Campaigns

Workload views highlight capacity versus actual hours, helping you balance assignments early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Audits with Comprehensive Logs

ClickUp stores every time entry and change with detailed logs you can export instantly.

ClickUp Reports

Track Campaign Costs Down to the Minute

Tag hours by client or campaign for granular reporting and precise budget control.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Time Tracking Admin

Automated reminders, summaries, and alerts keep your team focused on PR, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Time Precisely Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which PR Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams where precise time data drives performance and profitability

For PR Agency Leaders

  • Stop chasing down timesheets. Automated notifications ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through emails
  • Approve timesheets in one click. Once approved, entries are locked for accuracy
  • Confidently manage client billing with verified, approved data

For Account and Project Managers

  • Monitor team capacity proactively to prevent burnout and missed deadlines
  • Reallocate workloads directly within the platform, no extra tools needed
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles all follow-ups
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly and focus on campaign strategy
AI-Powered Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Effort

No chasing timesheets, no manual reports—just intelligent automation.

#ClickUpBrain

Eliminate Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights Instantly

Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How is time allocated?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Step Into Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Every Moment of Work Automatically

Meetings and discussions are logged and mapped to relevant PR tasks seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Campaign Workflows Run Smoothly

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing entries or anomalies early, protecting billing accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Time Tracking for PR Professionals

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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