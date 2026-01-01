Relying on generic time tracking tools can leave PR teams scrambling. Without tailored software, PR teams face:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so no billable moment slips through the cracks.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee your billing data is trustworthy and audit-ready.
Workload views highlight capacity versus actual hours, helping you balance assignments early.
ClickUp stores every time entry and change with detailed logs you can export instantly.
Tag hours by client or campaign for granular reporting and precise budget control.
Automated reminders, summaries, and alerts keep your team focused on PR, not paperwork.
Teams where precise time data drives performance and profitability
No chasing timesheets, no manual reports—just intelligent automation.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How is time allocated?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and project progress.
Meetings and discussions are logged and mapped to relevant PR tasks seamlessly.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing entries or anomalies early, protecting billing accuracy.