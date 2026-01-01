Without specialized tools, tracking time in political consulting feels like managing a campaign blindfolded:
Automated reminders ensure every consultant submits hours before payroll and billing deadlines.
Lock entries upon approval with a full audit trail to guarantee accurate billing.
Visualize workload capacity in real time to balance consultant hours and prevent burnout.
Instantly export fully documented timesheet histories to satisfy regulatory requirements.
Tag hours to specific projects or political events for detailed cost tracking and reporting.
Let ClickUp handle reminders, approvals, and reporting so your team stays focused on campaign goals.
Teams that demand accuracy and insight to win campaigns
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where did hours go?” and get immediate responses.
Receive automatic summaries of tracked time, workloads, and progress without lifting a finger.
Meetings, calls, and discussions get logged and associated with the right campaign tasks.
Overtime flags, follow-up assignments, and report generation happen without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep payroll and billing accurate.