Tracking podcast production time without a dedicated tool often leads to lost hours and missed deadlines. Here's what podcasters face without a purpose-built time tracker:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders to ensure every recording is logged and on schedule.
Approvals and locked time entries provide accurate data for editors and producers.
Workload views reveal real-time capacity so you can redistribute tasks early.
Every time entry is logged and exportable, ideal for billing and performance reviews.
Tag hours by episode, task, or guest to gain clear insights on production efforts.
Automations handle reminders, approvals, and summaries so you focus on content.
Podcasters and their teams who value precise time management for smooth episode delivery
No more manual follow-ups or incomplete reports. Brain automates it all.
Set deadlines once. ClickUp Brain sends reminders and flags incomplete entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where your effort is focused — get instant insights.
Brain auto-generates summaries of recording, editing, and publishing timelines.
Meetings, editing sessions, and prep work are tracked and linked to the right episodes.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and produces reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing logs and unusual time patterns before they cause delays.