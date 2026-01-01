Time Tracking Software Tailored for Podcasters

Effortless Time Tracking Designed for Podcasters

Capture recording sessions, manage editing hours, track guest interviews, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI streamline your podcast workflow.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why Podcasters Need Specialized Time Tracking Software

Tracking podcast production time without a dedicated tool often leads to lost hours and missed deadlines. Here's what podcasters face without a purpose-built time tracker:

  • Inconsistent recording logs — sessions get missed or inaccurately recorded
  • Manual spreadsheets cause confusion — editing and prep times get jumbled
  • Unclear guest scheduling impacts workflow — coordination suffers without visibility
  • Difficulty tracking freelance editors’ hours — billing and payments get complicated
  • No clear insight into episode production timelines — delays sneak in unnoticed
  • Fragmented data across tools — time tracking disconnected from project management
  • Stress over meeting publishing deadlines — lack of real-time tracking causes last-minute rushes
  • Limited reporting on time investment per episode — hard to optimize production efficiency
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Podcasters

Fragmented tools and manual tracking create bottlenecks in podcast production.

Old-School Tracking Methods

  • Using manual logs or spreadsheets that are prone to errors
  • No real-time overview of recording or editing progress
  • Guest and session scheduling handled separately without integration
  • Time entries disconnected from episode tasks
  • Guesswork in workload and capacity planning
  • Difficulty exporting comprehensive reports for billing or analysis

ClickUp Time Tracking for Podcasters

  • Centralized time logging integrated with each podcast episode
  • Live visibility into recording, editing, and publishing progress
  • Automated guest session reminders and approvals
  • Time entries linked directly to production tasks and timelines
  • Workload management to balance production and reduce burnout
  • Exportable reports tailored for billing and performance insights
Podcaster Benefits

Unlock What Time Tracking Can Do for Your Podcast Production

Without tailored tools, inefficiencies creep in and limit your podcast’s growth potential.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Recording Session Again

ClickUp automations send timely reminders to ensure every recording is logged and on schedule.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Episodes On Time With Verified Editing Hours

Approvals and locked time entries provide accurate data for editors and producers.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overloaded Team Members Before Burnout Hits

Workload views reveal real-time capacity so you can redistribute tasks early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Produce Audit-Ready Reports in Seconds

Every time entry is logged and exportable, ideal for billing and performance reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Understand Where Your Time Goes Each Episode

Tag hours by episode, task, or guest to gain clear insights on production efforts.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Down Time Spent on Manual Tracking Tasks

Automations handle reminders, approvals, and summaries so you focus on content.

Start Tracking Your Podcast Time Efficiently Today

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Podcaster-Focused Time Tracking

Podcasters and their teams who value precise time management for smooth episode delivery

If You're a Podcast Producer

  • Stop chasing scattered recording logs. Automated reminders keep your schedule tight
  • Gain instant visibility into guest sessions and editing progress
  • Approve editing and prep times with a single click. Keep entries locked and verified
  • Walk into release day confident that every minute is accounted for

If You're a Freelance Podcast Editor

  • Track your editing hours effortlessly without manual follow-ups
  • See your workload balanced alongside other projects
  • Skip reminder emails. Let ClickUp Brain handle your timesheet submissions
  • Approve your logged hours quickly and get paid on time
ClickUp Brain Powers Your Workflow

Simplify Podcast Time Tracking with AI Assistance

No more manual follow-ups or incomplete reports. Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Missing Time Logs

Set deadlines once. ClickUp Brain sends reminders and flags incomplete entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers on Your Podcast Hours

Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where your effort is focused — get instant insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Reviews Without Lifting a Finger

Brain auto-generates summaries of recording, editing, and publishing timelines.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Every Minute of Work Automatically

Meetings, editing sessions, and prep work are tracked and linked to the right episodes.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly in the Background

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and produces reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Problems Early Before They Impact Your Release Schedule

Brain detects missing logs and unusual time patterns before they cause delays.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Podcasters

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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