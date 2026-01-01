Time Tracking Tailored for Play Therapists

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Play Therapy Practices

Monitor session hours, streamline client time logs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage follow-ups effortlessly—so you focus on healing through play.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Play Therapists Need Specialized Time Tracking Software

Tracking client sessions and administrative time without a dedicated system creates chaos. Here’s the impact on play therapists missing a tailored time tracking solution:

  • Session notes and hours recorded inconsistently—billing and insurance claims get delayed or denied
  • Manual logs prone to errors—inaccurate client time leads to compliance risks
  • Unseen workload spikes—risk of burnout when therapy sessions and admin work pile up
  • No clear audit trail for insurance audits—vital records missing or incomplete
  • Time spent chasing paperwork instead of clients—reducing therapy effectiveness
  • Disconnected tools for client notes and time tracking—loss of valuable context
  • Difficulty verifying hours for contracted assistants or interns—billing disputes arise
  • Lack of accurate labor cost insights—affecting practice sustainability
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Play Therapists’ Needs

Outdated methods cause delays, errors, and stress that affect client care.

Old-School Practices

  • Paper or spreadsheet logs manually compiled
  • No immediate insight into session tracking
  • Approvals and corrections handled via email or in-person
  • Time data isolated from client records and therapy plans
  • Workload estimated without real data
  • Paper trails incomplete or lost during audits

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • All session and admin time tracked in one secure platform
  • Real-time access to client hours and session data
  • Integrated approvals with detailed audit history
  • Time entries linked directly to client files and therapy tasks
  • Workload visualization to balance therapist schedules
  • Compliant, export-ready records available instantly
Therapy-Focused Benefits

Unlock the Power of Time Tracking for Play Therapists

Without tailored tools, managing client hours and administrative tasks drains your energy.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss Logging a Therapy Session

Automated reminders ensure every client session is recorded promptly for accurate billing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Guarantee Verified Time Entries for Insurance Claims

Approvals and locked logs create trustworthy records accepted by insurers.

ClickUp Views

Spot Therapist Overload Before It Impacts Care

Visual workload tools highlight when schedules become unsustainable.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Complete Session Logs

Every time entry is logged with audit trails, easing compliance reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Allocate Therapy Hours Accurately to Funding Sources

Tag hours per client or program to generate precise financial reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Administrative Tracking

Automations handle reminders and summaries so you can focus on clients.

Experience Effortless Play Therapy Time Tracking Today

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Who It’s For

Which Play Therapy Teams Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking

Teams balancing client care with precise, compliant time documentation

If You’re a Solo Play Therapist

  • Stop losing time on paperwork. Automated reminders keep session logs current
  • Quickly see outstanding entries without digging through notes
  • Approve and lock your own time entries. Keep billing records consistent and audit-ready
  • Enter every client session with confidence before submitting claims

If You’re Managing a Play Therapy Practice

  • Monitor therapist workloads to prevent burnout and maintain quality care
  • Reassign sessions or admin tasks easily with workload view
  • Eliminate manual follow-up emails. ClickUp Brain automates reminders
  • Approve team time entries swiftly and spend more time supporting therapists
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

Let Brain Max and ClickUp 4.0 handle the details so you can focus on therapy.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Ask Natural Language Questions About Time Logs

Instantly get answers like “Which sessions lack time entries?” or “How many hours were spent per client?”

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews with AI-Prepared Summaries

Get automatic reports on session hours, therapist workloads, and client progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Missed Work

Meetings and notes are logged and linked to clients without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Therapists’ Workflows on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-up tasks, and generates compliance reports.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early to Protect Your Practice

Brain identifies missing logs and unusual patterns before they impact billing or care.

Frequently Asked Questions

Play Therapist Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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