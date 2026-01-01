Tracking client sessions and administrative time without a dedicated system creates chaos. Here’s the impact on play therapists missing a tailored time tracking solution:
Automated reminders ensure every client session is recorded promptly for accurate billing.
Approvals and locked logs create trustworthy records accepted by insurers.
Visual workload tools highlight when schedules become unsustainable.
Every time entry is logged with audit trails, easing compliance reviews.
Tag hours per client or program to generate precise financial reports.
Automations handle reminders and summaries so you can focus on clients.
Teams balancing client care with precise, compliant time documentation
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.
Instantly get answers like “Which sessions lack time entries?” or “How many hours were spent per client?”
Get automatic reports on session hours, therapist workloads, and client progress.
Meetings and notes are logged and linked to clients without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-up tasks, and generates compliance reports.
Brain identifies missing logs and unusual patterns before they impact billing or care.