Precision Time Tracking for Pilots

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Pilots

Log flight hours, manage duty time approvals, monitor rest periods, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle your scheduling follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges in Aviation

Why Pilots Need Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on generic time tracking can ground pilot operations. Without dedicated software, pilots and flight departments face:

  • Inaccurate flight hour logs — risking regulatory non-compliance
  • Manual record-keeping errors — jeopardizing safety and payroll accuracy
  • No real-time visibility on duty limits — increasing fatigue and burnout risks
  • Complex rest period tracking — leading to scheduling conflicts
  • Time-consuming manual approvals — distracting from flight prep and operations
  • Disconnected data from flight plans and crew management — reducing operational efficiency
  • Difficulty verifying contract and freelance pilot hours — causing billing disputes
  • Unreliable reports on pilot time costs — hampering strategic staffing decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Limitations Affect Pilots

Fragmented logs, manual entry, and lack of integration stall pilot time management.

Conventional Methods

  • Flight hours recorded on paper or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • No immediate insight into duty hour submissions
  • Approvals managed via email with no audit trail
  • Time logs disconnected from flight schedules and crew assignments
  • Duty limit planning based on estimations
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Flight and duty hours submitted and locked within a unified platform
  • Real-time access to pilot hours and limits
  • Integrated approvals with automatic reminders and full audit trails
  • Time tracking linked to flights, rosters, and crew management
  • Workload visualization matching duty limits and actual hours
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof logs for regulatory compliance
Pilot-Focused Features

Unlock Six Key Benefits of Premium Pilot Time Tracking

Legacy tools lack the agility and precision pilots require for safe and compliant operations.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Complete Flight Log Submission Every Time

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so every flight hour is accurately recorded before deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Duty Logs Ready for Compliance Checks

Approvals lock entries and maintain audit trails to guarantee flight logs meet aviation authority standards.

ClickUp Views

Detect Fatigue Risks Before They Impact Safety

Workload views highlight duty hour limits and rest periods, helping prevent over-scheduling.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare Instantly for Regulatory Audits

All entries and edits are logged and export-ready for rapid inspection by aviation regulators.

ClickUp Reports

Breakdown Flight Time by Route, Aircraft, or Contract

Tag hours by flight type or client and generate detailed time reports for billing and analysis.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Paperwork and Manual Tracking

Automated reminders and summaries let pilots focus on flying, not admin.

Start Tracking Flight Time Precisely Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which Aviation Teams Benefit Most from Pilot Time Tracking Software

Flight departments and contracted pilots who demand accurate, compliant time tracking

For Flight Operations Managers

  • Eliminate manual time chasing. Automated reminders ensure timely duty log submissions
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged flight hours without sifting through emails
  • Approve pilot logs with a click. Entries lock immediately, preventing post-approval edits
  • Access verified flight data confidently before audits and payroll runs

For Contract and Freelance Pilots

  • Monitor your duty hours and rest periods to stay within legal limits
  • Reallocate flight assignments based on real-time workload views
  • Forget manual follow-ups. ClickUp Brain manages all reminders automatically
  • Approve your own logs swiftly and ensure accurate billing
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Pilot Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

Eliminate manual processes and focus on flying. Brain handles time tracking intelligently.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Ups Forever

Set flight time deadlines once. Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing logs.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Flight Time Insights

Ask Brain “Which flights aren’t logged?” or “How many hours this week?” for instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of flight hours, duty limits, and rest compliance.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Meetings and Briefings

Brain logs pre-flight and post-flight activities, mapping them accurately to your schedule.

#ClickUpBrain

Keep Your Flight Workflows on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Anomalies Before They Become Issues

Brain detects missing logs and irregular patterns early to maintain smooth operations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Pilot Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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