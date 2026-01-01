Relying on generic time tracking can ground pilot operations. Without dedicated software, pilots and flight departments face:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so every flight hour is accurately recorded before deadlines.
Approvals lock entries and maintain audit trails to guarantee flight logs meet aviation authority standards.
Workload views highlight duty hour limits and rest periods, helping prevent over-scheduling.
All entries and edits are logged and export-ready for rapid inspection by aviation regulators.
Tag hours by flight type or client and generate detailed time reports for billing and analysis.
Automated reminders and summaries let pilots focus on flying, not admin.
Flight departments and contracted pilots who demand accurate, compliant time tracking
Eliminate manual processes and focus on flying. Brain handles time tracking intelligently.
Set flight time deadlines once. Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing logs.
Ask Brain “Which flights aren’t logged?” or “How many hours this week?” for instant answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of flight hours, duty limits, and rest compliance.
Brain logs pre-flight and post-flight activities, mapping them accurately to your schedule.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing logs and irregular patterns early to maintain smooth operations.