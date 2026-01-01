Tracking session hours manually or with generic tools creates roadblocks for Pilates instructors:
ClickUp automates reminders so every class and session is logged before payments are processed.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, payroll-ready data without last-minute fixes.
Workload views reveal who’s nearing capacity so you can redistribute classes proactively.
Every time entry is logged with audit trails you can export instantly for compliance or disputes.
Tag hours by client, class, or instructor to see detailed reports on your studio’s activity.
Automated reminders, approvals, and summaries let you focus on teaching, not tracking.
Studios and instructors who need precise, hassle-free session tracking
No chasing, no spreadsheets, no guesswork. AI handles your time tracking seamlessly.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain “Which sessions are unlogged?” or “How many hours did I teach this week?” and get instant answers.
Brain provides automatic summaries on instructor workload, session counts, and client progress.
Meetings, client calls, and informal sessions are logged and linked to the correct instructor or client.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without your intervention.
Brain detects missing entries and irregular patterns early, preventing payroll headaches.