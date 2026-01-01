Time Tracking Software for Physical Therapists

Time Tracking Tailored for Physical Therapy Practices

Accurately capture patient session hours, streamline billing approvals, monitor treatment time costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Physical Therapists Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without dedicated time tracking, physical therapy practices face serious hurdles:

  • Inaccurate session logs lead to billing errors and lost revenue
  • Manual entries cause administrative overload and delays
  • No real-time insight into therapist workloads heightens burnout risks
  • Compliance with healthcare regulations becomes challenging without audit trails
  • Time tracking disconnected from patient care plans hampers efficient scheduling
  • Insurance claim disputes arise from inconsistent time records
  • Managers waste time following up on missing or incomplete timesheets
  • Difficulty in analyzing labor costs per treatment type clouds financial decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Fails Physical Therapy Practices

Fragmented data and manual processes hinder care quality and operational efficiency.

Traditional Time Tracking Methods

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to errors and loss
  • Delayed visibility on therapist hours until after billing cycles
  • Approvals managed via email without clear records
  • Disconnected from patient scheduling and treatment tracking
  • Capacity planning based on estimations, not data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantages

  • Centralized platform for timesheets linked directly to patient sessions
  • Real-time monitoring of therapist hours and availability
  • Automated approvals with audit trails for compliance
  • Integrated with treatment plans and scheduling tools
  • Workload views to prevent overbooking and burnout
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for insurance and audits
Benefits for Your Practice

How Effective Time Tracking Empowers Physical Therapists

Manual processes and disconnected tools limit your ability to deliver quality care efficiently.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Patient Session Is Captured Accurately

Automated reminders guarantee therapists log time promptly, eliminating missed sessions.

ClickUp Timesheet

Streamline Billing with Verified and Locked Timesheets

Approvals and audit trails secure your billing process, reducing claim denials.

ClickUp Views

Identify Therapist Overload Before It Affects Care

Workload views reveal capacity imbalances so you can adjust schedules proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Reviews with Export-Ready Records

Every time entry is logged with detailed history for hassle-free audits.

ClickUp Reports

Break Down Labor Costs by Treatment and Therapist

Tag hours to specific treatments to analyze profitability and optimize resource allocation.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden with Automated Time Tracking Tasks

ClickUp automates reminders and alerts, letting your team focus on patient care.

Start Tracking Therapy Sessions Accurately Without Hassle

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Who Benefits

Which Physical Therapy Teams Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking

Focused on precise session tracking and therapy management

If You're a Clinic Manager

  • Eliminate the chase for missing session logs. Automated reminders keep therapists on track
  • Quickly identify unsubmitted timesheets without digging through paperwork
  • Approve and lock time entries in one click. Ensure data integrity before billing
  • Confidently manage payroll with verified, audit-ready time records

If You're a Lead Therapist

  • Monitor your workload to prevent burnout and maintain care quality
  • Adjust patient schedules dynamically from workload views without extra tools
  • Skip manual follow-up emails. ClickUp Brain handles reminders automatically
  • Approve your team's time entries swiftly and focus on patient outcomes
AI-Driven Time Management

Experience Time Tracking Without the Manual Hassle

Let ClickUp Brain streamline time tracking so you can focus on healing.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Timesheet Submissions

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights on Time Tracking Status

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where hours were spent, and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of therapy hours, workload, and progress are ready on demand.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and patient discussions are logged and linked to tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Self-Manage

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Problems Early with AI Monitoring

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect billing or compliance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Time Tracking FAQs for Physical Therapy Practices

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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