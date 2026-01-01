Without dedicated time tracking, physical therapy practices face serious hurdles:
Automated reminders guarantee therapists log time promptly, eliminating missed sessions.
Approvals and audit trails secure your billing process, reducing claim denials.
Workload views reveal capacity imbalances so you can adjust schedules proactively.
Every time entry is logged with detailed history for hassle-free audits.
Tag hours to specific treatments to analyze profitability and optimize resource allocation.
ClickUp automates reminders and alerts, letting your team focus on patient care.
Focused on precise session tracking and therapy management
Let ClickUp Brain streamline time tracking so you can focus on healing.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where hours were spent, and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of therapy hours, workload, and progress are ready on demand.
Meetings and patient discussions are logged and linked to tasks without manual input.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect billing or compliance.