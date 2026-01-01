Tracking hours on location can be chaotic without the right tools. Here's what photographers often encounter without dedicated time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every shoot hour is recorded before deadlines.
Approve and lock entries with audit trails ready for transparent client billing.
Workload visualization highlights overlapping assignments so you can adjust early.
All time entries and edits are stored securely and ready to export anytime.
Tag hours by assignment or client to generate detailed time reports.
Automations handle reminders and summaries so you focus on shooting.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t logged time today?” or “How many hours on Client X?” and get immediate responses.
AI-generated summaries of shoot hours and workload ready when you are.
Meetings, travel, and prep time are logged and linked to the right projects automatically.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing logs and unusual patterns before they impact billing or scheduling.