Relying on generic time tracking can lead to missed hours and lost revenue. Photographers face unique hurdles without dedicated software:
Automated timers and reminders capture your entire session, so no billable second slips through.
Lock entries with approvals and audit trails so your billing is always accurate and client-ready.
Visual workload views highlight your calendar conflicts and help balance shoots and edits.
AI-generated reports summarize time spent per project phase—shooting, editing, retouching.
Tag hours by client or project to provide transparent and detailed billing breakdowns.
Set reminders and automate follow-ups so your focus stays on capturing perfect shots.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Query Brain for who hasn’t logged hours or how much time was spent on retouching.
AI-generated summaries provide detailed breakdowns of shoot and post-production time.
Meetings and brainstorming sessions are recorded and linked to projects without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports autonomously.
Brain spots missing entries and irregular patterns early, protecting your revenue.