Time Tracking Tailored for Pet Sitters

Time Tracking Software Designed Specifically for Pet Sitting Professionals

Easily log visits, monitor hours spent with each pet, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate reminders and approvals so you focus on care, not paperwork.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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Unique Challenges

Why Pet Sitters Need Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without dedicated tools, pet sitters face tangled schedules and billing headaches. Here’s what happens without a tailored time tracking system:

  • Visit logs come in late or incomplete — leading to inaccurate invoicing and unhappy clients
  • Manual time records cause errors — underbilling or overbilling affects your reputation
  • No real-time insight into sitter availability — double bookings and missed appointments become common
  • Compliance with pet care regulations is tricky — missing documentation risks liability
  • Managers waste time chasing timesheets — reducing valuable pet care hours
  • Time data is disconnected from client records — limiting personalized service
  • Independent contractors’ hours are hard to verify — disputes over payments increase
  • Owners can’t track labor costs confidently — growth decisions rely on guesswork
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Pet Sitters

Fragmented tools and manual tracking slow down your business growth.

Old-School Methods

  • Paper timesheets or scattered spreadsheets, manually entered
  • No clear view of who’s worked or when until after the fact
  • Approvals and corrections managed via calls or texts, no records
  • Time data disconnected from pet care schedules and client info
  • Planning sitter availability relies on guesswork
  • Compliance and audit documentation incomplete or lost

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized visit logs and hours tracked in one platform
  • Real-time visibility into sitter hours and availability
  • Automated approvals with full audit trails
  • Time directly connected to client profiles, appointments, and tasks
  • Workload views prevent overbooking and burnout
  • Export-ready compliance and billing reports at your fingertips
What You Gain

Unlock Powerful Benefits with Dedicated Time Tracking for Pet Sitters

Generic tools can’t keep pace with pet sitting’s unique demands. Here’s how specialized software changes the game.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Visit Is Logged, Every Time

Automated reminders make sure timesheets are submitted promptly, so no visit goes unrecorded.

ClickUp Timesheet

Approve Hours with Confidence and Ease

Lock entries after approval to guarantee accurate billing and reduce disputes.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overwork Before It Affects Care Quality

Use workload views to balance schedules and keep your sitters energized and attentive.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits Without Stress

All time entries are logged and exportable, supporting compliance with pet care regulations.

ClickUp Reports

Show Clients Detailed Care Time Reports

Tag hours by pet and service type to provide transparent billing and build trust.

ClickUp Reminders

Spend Less Time on Time Tracking Tasks

Automate reminders and reports so you can dedicate more hours to pets, not paperwork.

Track Visits Accurately Without Constant Follow-Up

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Ideal Users

Who Thrives with Pet Sitting Time Tracking Software?

Teams and individuals who rely on precise tracking to optimize care and billing.

If You're an Independent Pet Sitter

  • Stop worrying about missing visit logs. Automated reminders ensure you capture every client interaction
  • View your hours and appointments in one place without juggling spreadsheets
  • Approve your own timesheets quickly. Lock records for accurate billing
  • Manage your schedule confidently knowing your time tracking is reliable

If You're a Pet Sitting Business Owner

  • Get a clear overview of all sitters’ workloads to prevent burnout and gaps
  • Reassign visits easily using workload views without juggling multiple tools
  • Eliminate manual follow-up emails. ClickUp automates reminders and approvals
  • Approve your team’s hours quickly and focus on growing your business
ClickUp Brain Powers Your Tracking

How Time Tracking Looks When AI Handles the Details

No manual chasing or guesswork. Brain manages the process end-to-end.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Constant Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once; Brain sends timely nudges and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask questions like “Which visits aren’t logged?” or “How many hours per pet?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews with Ready-Made Summaries

Receive AI-generated summaries of sitter hours, workload, and client visits ahead of meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and pet care discussions are logged and linked to the right clients and tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflow Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Catch Missing Entries Before They Cause Issues

Brain spots incomplete timesheets and unusual patterns early, protecting your billing and compliance.

Common Questions Answered

FAQs on Pet Sitting Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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