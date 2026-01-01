Without dedicated tools, pet sitters face tangled schedules and billing headaches. Here’s what happens without a tailored time tracking system:
Automated reminders make sure timesheets are submitted promptly, so no visit goes unrecorded.
Lock entries after approval to guarantee accurate billing and reduce disputes.
Use workload views to balance schedules and keep your sitters energized and attentive.
All time entries are logged and exportable, supporting compliance with pet care regulations.
Tag hours by pet and service type to provide transparent billing and build trust.
Automate reminders and reports so you can dedicate more hours to pets, not paperwork.
No manual chasing or guesswork. Brain manages the process end-to-end.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends timely nudges and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask questions like “Which visits aren’t logged?” or “How many hours per pet?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of sitter hours, workload, and client visits ahead of meetings.
Meetings and pet care discussions are logged and linked to the right clients and tasks automatically.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.
Brain spots incomplete timesheets and unusual patterns early, protecting your billing and compliance.