Time Tracking Designed for Pet Care

Streamline Your Pet Care Time Tracking Effortlessly

Keep precise records of caregiver hours, approve timesheets with ease, analyze labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage your follow-ups automatically.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Pet Care Companies Demand Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Tracking caregiver hours without a unified platform disrupts your operations. Pet care providers face unique hurdles without dedicated time tracking software:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — payroll cycles get delayed repeatedly
  • Error-prone manual logs — inaccurate hours cost your business both time and money
  • Invisible caregiver workload — burnout risk grows unnoticed until it’s too late
  • Compliance risks — lack of audit trails jeopardizes regulatory adherence
  • Managers overwhelmed by chasing entries — diverting focus from quality care
  • Disjointed time and task data — no clear link between hours worked and pet care activities
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours — disputes over billing become frequent
  • Limited insight into labor costs — decisions made without reliable data
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Fit Pet Care Companies

Fragmented systems and manual workflows slow your entire pet care operation.

Old-School Tracking

  • Caregiver hours tracked via spreadsheets or emails, manually compiled
  • No early warning on missing timesheets
  • Approvals handled via back-and-forth emails lacking traceability
  • Time entries disconnected from pet care tasks and schedules
  • Capacity planning relies on guesswork, risking overwork
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to generate

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • All timesheets submitted and secured within one platform
  • Live visibility into caregiver hours and submissions
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit logs
  • Time linked directly to pet care tasks and client visits
  • Workload view highlights capacity vs. actual hours
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records ensure compliance
Pet Care Advantages

Unlock Core Benefits of Time Tracking for Pet Care Teams

Rigid tools, delayed data, and isolated information slow your pet care operations.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Caregiver Timesheet Arrives On Time

Automations remind caregivers before deadlines so payroll runs smoothly and without gaps.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets to Payroll

Approvals and locked entries guarantee payroll-ready data that's accurate and auditable.

ClickUp Views

Spot Caregiver Burnout Early and Act Fast

Workload views reveal real-time capacity, helping balance schedules before stress builds.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits With Confidence

Every time entry and change is logged and export-ready for regulatory reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Pet Care Service or Client

Tag hours by pet, client, or service area to generate detailed cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Overhead With Automated Reminders

Let ClickUp handle follow-ups, summaries, and alerts so your team focuses on pet care.

Track Caregiver Hours Accurately Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which Pet Care Teams Gain the Most From Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams that depend on precise tracking to deliver exceptional pet care

For Pet Care Managers

  • Eliminate timesheet chasing. Automated reminders ensure caregivers submit on time
  • Quickly identify who’s missing entries without sifting through emails or notes
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Lock entries to prevent changes after approval
  • Enter every payroll cycle confident that data is clean and verified

For Field Supervisors and Team Leads

  • Monitor caregiver workload to prevent burnout and maintain quality
  • Adjust assignments directly from the workload dashboard—no extra tools needed
  • Forget manual follow-ups. ClickUp automates reminders and escalations
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly and focus on managing pet care operations
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking With AI-Driven Automation

No missed entries, no manual reports, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain does the heavy lifting.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing timesheets proactively.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask “Who missed their timesheet?” or “How many hours were spent on pet grooming?” and get instant replies.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Meetings Armed With Ready-Made Reports

Brain compiles summaries of caregiver hours, workload, and task progress automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Calls, meetings, and pet visits get logged and linked to tasks without manual entry.

#ClickUpBrain

Keep Workflows Running Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces reports with no manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Impact Payroll

Brain spots missing timesheets and unusual patterns early to prevent costly errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Answers to Your Pet Care Time Tracking Queries

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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