Keeping track of your time without a dedicated tool is like trying to remember every task by heart. Personal users face these common hurdles without proper time tracking:

Tasks and hours easily forgotten — leading to missed deadlines and goals

— leading to missed deadlines and goals Manual logs cause inaccuracies — making it hard to understand true time spent

— making it hard to understand true time spent No clear overview of daily priorities — productivity suffers without focus

— productivity suffers without focus Difficulty balancing work, hobbies, and rest — burnout risks increase

— burnout risks increase Inconsistent tracking habits — leading to unreliable data

— leading to unreliable data Lack of insights to improve routines — time slips away unnoticed

— time slips away unnoticed No integration with personal projects — resulting in fragmented records

— resulting in fragmented records Unclear progress towards personal goals — motivation wanes without feedback