Juggling client appointments, shopping trips, and administrative tasks without a unified system can create chaos. Without specialized time tracking, personal shoppers face:
Automated reminders prompt timely submissions so you never miss recording billable hours.
Lock entries post-approval for transparent, audit-ready records clients can trust.
Monitor your capacity in real time to balance client demands and maintain quality service.
Export detailed time reports showing exactly where your hours went for seamless invoicing.
Tag hours to projects or clients for precise insights and smarter business decisions.
ClickUp automates notifications and summaries so you focus on your clients, not paperwork.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask, “Who hasn’t logged hours this week?” or “How much time spent on Client A?” and get instant insights.
Brain provides automatic summaries of logged hours and project progress for smooth invoicing.
Meetings, calls, and errands are logged and matched to clients automatically.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without your intervention.
Brain spots missing entries or unusual patterns early to keep your billing accurate.