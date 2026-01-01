Time Tracking Software for Personal Assistants

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for Personal Assistants

Keep precise records of your hours, streamline task management, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle reminders and follow-ups effortlessly.
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Common Pain Points

The Challenges Personal Assistants Face Without Dedicated Time Tracking

Without a tailored system, tracking time can become overwhelming and error-prone for Personal Assistants. Here’s what typically happens:

  • Timesheets come in late or are incomplete — causing billing and payroll delays
  • Manual tracking leads to inaccuracies — risking lost hours and misreported workloads
  • No clear view of task durations — making prioritization and scheduling difficult
  • Compliance and record-keeping become cumbersome — risking audit issues
  • Managers spend excessive time chasing updates — diverting focus from strategic tasks
  • Time data is disconnected from daily tasks — reducing insight into productivity
  • Freelance or contract work hours are hard to verify — complicating invoicing
  • Reporting on time allocation lacks clarity — making resource planning guesswork
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Personal Assistants

Disjointed tools and manual processes slow down your day and add stress.

Old-School Tracking Methods

  • Logging hours on paper or simple spreadsheets prone to errors
  • Lack of visibility until timesheets are submitted late
  • Approval processes via email with no clear audit history
  • Time entries disconnected from tasks and calendar events
  • Guesswork in managing available time and workload
  • Compliance documentation incomplete or hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Submit and lock timesheets directly within a unified platform
  • Real-time tracking visibility to stay ahead of deadlines
  • Built-in approvals with automated reminders and full audit trails
  • Time linked directly to tasks, projects, and calendars
  • Workload insights to balance priorities and prevent burnout
  • Export-ready, secure records for compliance and reporting
Key Benefits

Empower Your Workflow with Dedicated Time Tracking for Personal Assistants

Generic tools miss the mark. Here’s how tailored time tracking transforms your daily work.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Minute is Accounted For Before Billing

Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are submitted accurately and on time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Logs Ready for Payroll or Client Billing

Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails for complete accuracy.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overloads and Prevent Burnout Early

Workload views reveal when your schedule is too full so you can adjust accordingly.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Exportable, Tamper-Proof Records

Every entry is securely logged and easily exportable for compliance or review.

ClickUp Reports

Track Time by Task, Project, or Client with Precision

Categorize hours to generate insightful reports for better decision-making.

ClickUp Reminders

Save Hours on Administrative Tasks with Smart Automation

Automated reminders and summaries let you focus on high-impact work instead of chasing timesheets.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Which Personal Assistant Roles Benefit Most from Time Tracking Software

Individuals and teams who need precise tracking to maximize productivity and accountability

If You're an Executive Personal Assistant

  • Eliminate guesswork on billable hours. Automated tracking ensures every minute is logged
  • Quickly approve or adjust time entries with minimal hassle
  • Gain clarity on workload distribution. Prioritize tasks based on real-time data
  • Confidently report time spent to employers or clients without manual calculation

If You're a Virtual Personal Assistant

  • Monitor hours across multiple clients seamlessly
  • Automate follow-ups on incomplete timesheets to maintain billing accuracy
  • Simplify approvals and reporting. One platform manages all time data
  • Avoid burnout by balancing workload with intuitive visual tools
AI-Powered Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Grind

Let ClickUp Brain handle the busywork so you can focus on what matters.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Timesheets

Set up deadlines once, and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or how hours are allocated and get immediate insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews with Ready-Made Summaries

Brain generates AI-written reports on time usage and progress without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Every Task Effort Automatically

Meetings, calls, and chats are logged and linked to tasks without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Time Tracking Workflows

Brain triggers follow-ups, flags overtime, and compiles reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Anomalies Before They Impact Payroll

Brain detects missing or unusual entries early, helping you avoid costly mistakes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Personal Assistant Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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