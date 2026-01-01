Time Tracking Software for Performance Marketing Managers

Time Tracking Designed to Empower Performance Marketing Managers

Precisely monitor campaign hours, streamline timesheet approvals, analyze project costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your follow-ups.
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Key Challenges

Why Performance Marketing Managers Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without a tailored time tracking system, managing marketing campaigns becomes chaotic. Here’s what performance marketing managers face without dedicated software:

  • Campaign hours often go unreported or logged late — impeding accurate ROI calculations
  • Manual entry errors skew budget allocation — leading to inefficient ad spend
  • Lack of real-time workload visibility — risking team burnout during peak campaigns
  • Compliance and client billing become complex — no clear audit trails for agencies
  • Managers waste time chasing timesheets — distracting from strategic marketing decisions
  • Time data is disconnected from marketing projects — limiting actionable insights
  • Freelancer and contractor hours are hard to verify — causing billing disputes
  • Inaccurate labor cost reporting — undermining campaign profitability assessment
Traditional vs ClickUp

Where Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Performance Marketing Managers

Fragmented processes and manual tracking slow down campaign execution and cloud visibility.

Common Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets managed via email or spreadsheets, consolidated manually
  • Delayed insights into time logs until post-campaign
  • Approval workflows scattered without audit trails
  • Time entries disconnected from marketing tasks and ad campaigns
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to extract

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheet submissions within a unified platform
  • Real-time visibility into campaign hours and resource allocation
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and tamper-proof audit logs
  • Seamless connection between time, marketing projects, and campaign objectives
  • Dynamic workload management displaying capacity versus actual hours
  • Export-ready, compliant records for client billing and audits
Performance Marketing Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Performance Marketing Managers

Traditional systems fall short with limited insights and disconnected data streams.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Campaign Hour Is Accounted For

Automated reminders in ClickUp guarantee all campaign hours are tracked before reporting deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data for Accurate Client Billing

Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails provide trustworthy data for invoicing and budget reviews.

ClickUp Views

Identify Team Overload Early to Prevent Burnout

Workload views highlight when marketers are overextended, enabling timely workload adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare Confidently for Client Audits with Export-Ready Records

All time entries and edits are logged and instantly exportable for transparent client reporting.

ClickUp Reports

Attribute Labor Costs Precisely to Campaigns and Channels

Tag hours by campaign or marketing channel to generate detailed cost reports for stakeholders.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Tracking Admin with AI-Driven Automation

Let ClickUp automate reminders and summaries so your team focuses on optimizing campaigns.

Start Tracking Campaign Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Marketing Teams Gain the Most from Performance Marketing Time Tracking

Teams that depend on precise time data for campaign success and budget management

If You're a Performance Marketing Manager

  • Eliminate timesheet delays. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions across campaigns
  • Quickly identify missing or incomplete entries without manual follow-up
  • Approve hours with a single click. Lock entries to prevent post-approval edits
  • Head into client reporting with clean, verified, and approved data

If You're a Marketing Team Lead

  • Monitor team capacity to redistribute workloads before stress impacts performance
  • Adjust assignments directly from the Workload view without disrupting workflows
  • Cut down on reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s tracked time swiftly and focus on driving campaign results
AI-Driven Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking That Runs Itself for Performance Marketing

No manual chasing, no tedious reports—just accurate data powered by Brain.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights on Time Tracking Status

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged time today?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Campaign Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of workload, time allocation, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings, brainstorming sessions, and discussions are logged and linked to tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Campaign Workflows Operate on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Anomalies Early to Protect Campaign Budgets

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect billing or scheduling.

Frequently Asked Questions

Performance Marketing Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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