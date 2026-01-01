Precision Time Tracking for Performance Agencies

Dedicated Time Tracking Software Tailored for Performance Agencies

Measure every billable hour, streamline approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI to keep your projects on track effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Performance Agencies Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without a focused time tracking system, agencies face costly inefficiencies and blind spots:

  • Inaccurate client billing due to inconsistent time entries
  • Manual consolidation errors from juggling spreadsheets and emails
  • Overloaded teams with no clear visibility into individual workloads
  • Compliance risks in tracking contractor and freelancer hours
  • Managers stuck in administrative follow-ups instead of strategic leadership
  • Disconnected project timelines and time data hamper decision-making
  • Difficulty verifying freelancer hours leading to disputed invoices
  • Limited insights into project profitability affecting agency growth
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Tools Fall Short for Performance Agencies

Outdated methods create bottlenecks and obscure critical data needed for agency success.

Common Legacy Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via scattered emails or spreadsheets
  • Lack of real-time visibility into time submissions
  • Approval processes handled manually without audit trails
  • Time data isolated from client projects and campaigns
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking for Agencies

  • Unified platform for submitting and locking timesheets
  • Live insights into team capacity and time allocation
  • Automated approvals with full audit trails and notifications
  • Integrated time entries linked directly to projects and clients
  • Workload dashboards reveal real-time resource availability
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for audits and billing
Agency Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking in Performance Agencies

Traditional tools limit your ability to optimize, report, and scale efficiently.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Client Minute Is Accounted For

Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are submitted promptly, so billing is always accurate.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Records Straight to Billing

Lock timesheets post-approval with complete audit trails for transparent client invoicing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Workload Imbalances Before They Impact Delivery

Real-time workload views help you redistribute tasks to maintain team health and meet deadlines.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Audits with Confidence

Instantly export detailed, tamper-proof time logs to satisfy client and regulatory reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Break Down Time by Campaign or Client

Tag hours by project or client for precise profitability and resource allocation insights.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Spent on Administrative Overhead

ClickUp automates follow-ups, summaries, and alerts so your team can focus on creative work.

Track Every Hour Precisely Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Performance Agency Time Tracking Software?

Teams where accurate, client-focused time data drives success.

If You're an Agency Project Manager

  • Stop tracking down timesheets. Automated reminders keep submissions on schedule
  • Get a clear overview of missing entries without tedious follow-ups
  • Approve and lock timesheets in seconds. Ensure data integrity for billing
  • Confidently manage budgets with verified, audit-ready time data

If You're a Creative Team Lead

  • Monitor team bandwidth to prevent burnout and missed deadlines
  • Reallocate tasks dynamically using the Workload view without disrupting flow
  • Eliminate manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups autonomously
  • Approve your team’s hours quickly and focus on delivering great work
AI-Driven Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Grind

ClickUp Brain automates your time tracking so you can focus on strategy and creativity.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Constant Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once, and Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights at Your Command

Ask questions like “Who’s behind on hours?” or “Where is time allocated?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of tracked time and workload status are ready when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Effort

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to the right projects automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Triggers

Brain flags overtime, assigns necessary follow-ups, and generates reports effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Early and Act Fast

Brain detects missing or irregular entries early, protecting project timelines and budgets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Time Tracking for Agencies

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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