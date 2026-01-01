Without a focused time tracking system, agencies face costly inefficiencies and blind spots:
Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are submitted promptly, so billing is always accurate.
Lock timesheets post-approval with complete audit trails for transparent client invoicing.
Real-time workload views help you redistribute tasks to maintain team health and meet deadlines.
Instantly export detailed, tamper-proof time logs to satisfy client and regulatory reviews.
Tag hours by project or client for precise profitability and resource allocation insights.
ClickUp automates follow-ups, summaries, and alerts so your team can focus on creative work.
ClickUp Brain automates your time tracking so you can focus on strategy and creativity.
Set deadlines once, and Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask questions like “Who’s behind on hours?” or “Where is time allocated?” and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of tracked time and workload status are ready when you need them.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to the right projects automatically.
Brain flags overtime, assigns necessary follow-ups, and generates reports effortlessly.
Brain detects missing or irregular entries early, protecting project timelines and budgets.