Managing time with ADHD often means battling distraction and inconsistent focus. Without a dedicated system, these challenges can cause:
ClickUp's AI-powered reminders nudge you gently at optimal moments, so your time entries stay accurate without added stress.
Once you submit your time, entries are securely locked to prevent accidental changes during moments of distraction.
Track your hours alongside tasks with intuitive visuals, helping you pace yourself and recognize when to take breaks.
Automated workflows ensure all your tracked hours are verified and ready well before deadlines, reducing anxiety.
AI-generated reports highlight when you're most focused, empowering smarter scheduling decisions.
Let ClickUp Brain handle follow-ups, summaries, and error checks so you can focus on your work, not the clock.
Set reminders once. Brain sends timely nudges and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn't logged time or where your hours are spent — get instant, clear responses.
Receive AI-generated summaries of your tracked time and workload before meetings.
Brain logs meetings and discussions, linking them to the right tasks so nothing slips through.
AI flags overtime, sends follow-ups, and creates reports — all without you lifting a finger.
Brain detects missing or irregular entries early, helping you avoid last-minute surprises.