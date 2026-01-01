Time Tracking Software for Payroll Processing

Time Tracking Software Designed for Payroll Accuracy

Capture employee hours precisely, streamline timesheet approvals, generate detailed payroll reports, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your follow-ups.
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Payroll Challenges

Why Payroll Processing Demands Dedicated Time Tracking Solutions

Handling payroll without a unified time tracking system leads to costly errors and delays. Without specialized software, payroll teams face:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets — causing payroll to stall each cycle
  • Manual data entry errors — inflating labor costs and risking compliance
  • Lack of visibility into overtime and capacity — increasing burnout risk
  • Inadequate audit trails — exposing the company to compliance risks
  • Excessive time spent chasing approvals — diverting focus from core responsibilities
  • Disconnected time and project data — hindering accurate cost allocation
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours — escalating billing disputes
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting — impairing budgeting and forecasting
Comparing Approaches

Why Traditional Time Tracking Falls Short for Payroll Processing

Fragmented data and manual workflows cause errors and slow payroll cycles.

Conventional Methods

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, manually aggregated
  • No real-time insight into submissions until payroll deadlines
  • Approval workflows handled offline without audit trails
  • Time entries disconnected from payroll and project data
  • Capacity and overtime tracking based on assumptions
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submission with locked entries
  • Live dashboards tracking payroll hours and approvals
  • Automated approval workflows with transparent audit trails
  • Integrated time, task, and payroll data for accurate costing
  • Workload views highlighting capacity and overtime trends
  • Exportable, compliance-ready records on demand
Payroll Benefits

Unlock Payroll Efficiency with Advanced Time Tracking

Legacy tools limit payroll accuracy and speed. ClickUp transforms payroll time management with these advantages:
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Timesheet is Ready Before Payroll Runs

Automated reminders guarantee complete timesheet submissions ahead of payroll deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets to Payroll

Approvals and locked entries secure payroll data integrity with full audit trails.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overworked Employees Before Issues Arise

Real-time workload views reveal capacity imbalances, enabling proactive adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Comprehensive Exportable Records

Every time entry and edit is logged and export-ready for compliance reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Detailed Labor Cost Insights

Tag hours by project or cost center for precise reporting and budgeting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Payroll Admin Overhead Significantly

Automated notifications and summaries keep payroll time tracking running smoothly.

Start Tracking Payroll Time Accurately Without Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Teams That Gain the Most from Payroll Time Tracking Software

Organizations requiring precise labor data to streamline payroll and compliance

If You're a Payroll Manager

  • Stop chasing late timesheets. Automated reminders are sent before and after deadlines
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t submitted without sifting through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Entries lock instantly, ensuring data integrity
  • Approach each payroll cycle with verified, audit-ready data

If You're a Finance or HR Leader

  • Monitor team capacity and overtime to prevent payroll surprises
  • Reallocate workloads directly from integrated dashboards without extra tools
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups seamlessly
  • Approve payroll hours swiftly and focus on strategic initiatives
AI-Driven Payroll Automation

Imagine Payroll Time Tracking Without Manual Effort

No chasing timesheets, no manual reports, no errors. ClickUp Brain handles it all.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Hassles

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing timesheets.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Payroll Insights

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted timesheets?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Payroll Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries detail hours worked, workload status, and progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Hidden Work

Meetings and informal work are logged and linked to payroll tasks without effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Payroll Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, initiates follow-ups, and generates reports automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before Payroll Is Impacted

Brain detects missing entries and anomalies early, avoiding costly payroll errors.

Common Questions

Payroll Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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