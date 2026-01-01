Time Tracking Software for Payroll Managers

Time Tracking Tailored for Payroll Managers

Accurately capture employee hours, streamline payroll approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and ensure payroll precision.
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Payroll Challenges

Why Payroll Managers Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Handling payroll without centralized time tracking is like piecing together a puzzle with missing parts. Payroll managers face these issues without dedicated software:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets lead to payroll hold-ups every cycle
  • Error-prone manual entries inflate labor costs and cause payment mistakes
  • Lack of visibility into employee hours hides overtime risks and compliance gaps
  • Audit trails are incomplete increasing legal exposure and disputes
  • Constant manual chasing of submissions consumes valuable payroll admin time
  • Disconnected time data and payroll systems cause reconciliation headaches
  • Verifying contractor and freelancer hours is cumbersome leading to billing conflicts
  • Inaccurate labor cost reporting undermines budgeting and financial planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Systems Undermine Payroll Accuracy

Manual spreadsheets, fragmented data, and lack of auditability cause costly payroll delays.

Traditional Time Tracking

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • No real-time insight into submissions or errors
  • Approvals managed over email with no formal record
  • Time data siloed from payroll and project systems
  • Capacity and overtime calculated by guesswork
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking within one platform
  • Live visibility into employee hours and overtime
  • Built-in approval workflows with reminders and full audit trails
  • Integrated time tracking connected to payroll and project data
  • Workload views for accurate capacity and overtime management
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and audits
Payroll Manager Benefits

Unlock Essential Capabilities of Modern Time Tracking for Payroll

Outdated processes slow payroll cycles and increase errors. Modern software empowers payroll managers to:
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Payroll Run Starts with Complete Timesheets

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so no timesheet misses the payroll deadline.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified and Locked Timesheets Ready for Payroll Processing

Approval workflows lock entries, guaranteeing payroll data integrity and audit readiness.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overtime and Burnout Risks Before Payroll Errors Occur

Workload views highlight capacity vs actual hours, enabling proactive adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Instant Access to Complete Time Records

Every entry and edit is logged and exportable for compliance and dispute resolution.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Detailed Labor Cost Allocation Reports

Tag hours by project or cost center for transparent, export-ready payroll reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Time Tracking Administration

Automated reminders and summaries let payroll managers focus on high-value tasks.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Payroll Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking

Payroll teams that depend on precise and timely time data to ensure accurate payments.

If You're a Payroll Manager

  • Eliminate constant follow-ups. Automated reminders ensure timesheets arrive on time
  • Quickly identify missing submissions without sifting through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve timesheets seamlessly. Locked entries prevent post-approval changes
  • Confidently run payroll with verified, audit-ready timesheet data every cycle

If You're a Payroll Specialist

  • Monitor overtime and labor costs in real time to avoid surprises
  • Adjust payroll inputs based on live workload data without manual recalculations
  • Stop sending timesheet reminders. ClickUp automatically handles follow-ups
  • Approve and process payroll data efficiently to keep operations smooth
AI-Powered Payroll Automation

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No chasing, no manual reports, no errors. ClickUp Brain streamlines time tracking end-to-end.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Answers to Payroll Time Queries

Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where are overtime hours?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Payroll Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain generates summaries of hours, workload, and discrepancies before payroll runs.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Hidden Work Hours

Meetings and informal work are logged and assigned to correct payroll categories.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Payroll Workflows Operate on Autopilot

Brain detects anomalies, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports without human intervention.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Time Tracking Issues Before They Impact Payroll

Brain alerts you to missing entries and irregular patterns early to avoid costly mistakes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Payroll Manager FAQs on Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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