Handling time tracking for part-time workers without centralized tools creates chaos. Common pitfalls include:
Automated reminders ensure timesheets arrive before payroll deadlines.
Approvals and audit trails guarantee accurate, payroll-ready data.
Visualize hours vs capacity to balance workloads proactively.
Complete logs of time entries and edits are instantly available.
Tag hours for detailed, exportable reports tailored to your needs.
Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so you can focus elsewhere.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where hours are allocated for immediate answers.
AI-generated summaries of hours, workloads, and progress keep you informed.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to tasks seamlessly.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces reports independently.
Brain spots missing or unusual time entries early to prevent costly errors.