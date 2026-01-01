Time Tracking Tailored for Part-Time Staff

Effortless Time Tracking for Part-Time Employees

Monitor part-time hours, streamline approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and keep your workforce on track.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Key Challenges

Why Part-Time Employees Demand Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without a dedicated system, managing part-time hours feels like juggling blindfolded. HR teams often face these hurdles:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — payroll calculations become a guessing game
  • Spreadsheets prone to errors — inaccurate hours lead to costly mistakes
  • Limited insight into part-time workload — risking over- or under-scheduling
  • Compliance risks escalate — no clear records for contract hours
  • Excessive manual follow-ups — wasting HR time on chasing missing data
  • Disconnected systems — time data isn’t linked to actual projects
  • Difficulty verifying freelancer hours — disputes over billing arise frequently
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting — decisions lack data-driven support
Old Ways vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Doesn't Work for Part-Time Employees

Fragmented processes and lack of transparency slow down your HR operations.

Conventional Approaches

  • Emails and spreadsheets for timesheets, manually compiled
  • No early warning on missing submissions
  • Approval workflows scattered and untraceable
  • Time entries disconnected from actual tasks
  • Planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Difficult to produce compliance documentation

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheet submissions with locked entries
  • Real-time monitoring of part-time hours
  • Integrated approvals with clear audit logs
  • Time linked directly to projects and tasks
  • Visual workload management for balanced scheduling
  • Exportable, tamper-proof compliance records anytime
Empower Your HR Workflow

Unlock Key Benefits of Time Tracking Software for Part-Time Staff

Old tools limit flexibility and insight, holding back your part-time workforce management.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Part-Time Hour Is Accounted For

Automated reminders guarantee timesheets arrive on time, every time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Straight to Payroll

Lock entries and approvals prevent errors and ensure compliance.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overwork Before It Leads to Turnover

Visualize workload to balance shifts and protect employee wellbeing.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Complete Records

Instantly export comprehensive logs for peace of mind.

ClickUp Reports

Track Costs by Project or Role with Precision

Tag hours for detailed labor cost analysis and budgeting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce HR Admin with Automated Processes

Let ClickUp handle reminders and summaries, freeing your team for strategic work.

Start Tracking Hours Accurately Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Part-Time Employee Time Tracking?

Teams relying on precise, real-time part-time work data

For HR Managers Overseeing Part-Time Staff

  • Stop manual chasing of timesheets. Automated alerts keep submissions on schedule
  • Quickly identify missing timesheets without sifting through emails
  • Approve and lock entries swiftly. Ensure data integrity with just one click
  • Confidently process payroll with fully verified time records

For Department Leads Managing Part-Time Teams

  • Monitor team capacity to prevent overloads and maintain morale
  • Reallocate tasks instantly through the Workload view—no extra tools needed
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups seamlessly
  • Approve hours in moments and focus on driving results
AI-Driven Efficiency with ClickUp Brain

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Tasks

No tedious follow-ups, no data digging, just smart automation.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Insights at Your Command

Ask questions like “Who’s late submitting?” or “Where are hours allocated?” and get answers instantly.

#ClickUpBrain

Be Audit-Ready Without the Prep Work

Automatic summaries provide clear overviews of time and workload whenever you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and informal discussions get logged and linked to tasks without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Autopilot Your Time Management

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Early alerts on missing or anomalous entries protect your payroll accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Part-Time Employee Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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