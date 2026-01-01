Time Tracking Software Tailored for Paralegals

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Paralegal Teams

Monitor billable hours effortlessly, streamline task logging, generate detailed reports, and rely on ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and ensure accuracy.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Paralegals Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without a dedicated system, tracking legal support hours becomes prone to errors and delays. Paralegals face these hurdles without proper time tracking:

  • Inaccurate billing due to missed time entries — revenue gets compromised
  • Manual tracking drains valuable time — focus shifts away from casework
  • Difficulty in managing multiple client matters — time gets fragmented across projects
  • Limited visibility into workload balance — risk of burnout and missed deadlines
  • Compliance risks with billing audits — insufficient documentation and audit trails
  • Time data siloed from case management tools — inefficiencies multiply
  • Struggles verifying contractor time — invoicing disputes arise
  • Unclear labor cost insights — budgeting decisions lack reliable data
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Paralegal Needs

Fragmented methods and outdated tools create barriers to efficient legal time management.

Conventional Approaches

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to errors
  • Lack of real-time insight into hours logged
  • Manual approval processes without transparency
  • Time entries disconnected from legal tasks and cases
  • Workload estimates based on assumptions
  • No reliable exportable audit records for compliance

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantages

  • Integrated timesheets with automated locking on submission
  • Instant visibility into hours tracked across cases
  • Streamlined approvals with audit trails and reminders
  • Time linked directly to tasks and client matters
  • Workload dashboards reflecting real capacity
  • Secure, exportable records for billing and audits
Paralegal Time Management

Unlock Key Benefits of Time Tracking Software for Paralegals

Inefficient tracking and disconnected data slow paralegal productivity and billing accuracy.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Minute Is Captured

Automated reminders keep time entries on schedule, preventing lost hours before invoicing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Audit-Ready Timesheets

Approval workflows lock entries and maintain full audit histories for transparent client billing.

ClickUp Views

Balance Workloads to Prevent Burnout

Visualize current capacity to reassign tasks proactively and keep deadlines manageable.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Billing Reviews with Confidence

Instantly export detailed records that align hours to client matters and legal codes.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance Clear Labor Cost Breakdown

Tag tracked time by case or client to generate precise cost reports and forecasts.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Administrative Tracking

Automate follow-ups, notifications, and summaries so paralegals focus on substantive work.

Start Tracking Paralegal Time Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Paralegal Time Tracking Software

Legal teams that demand precise, auditable time data

If You're a Paralegal Supervisor

  • No more chasing late timesheets. Automated alerts ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify missing or incomplete entries without manual checks
  • Approve and lock entries swiftly. Maintain data integrity for client billing
  • Enter every billing period with fully verified and compliant time records

If You're a Legal Department Manager

  • Monitor team workload and prevent overload before it affects case outcomes
  • Reallocate tasks through the workload dashboard without extra meetings
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp handles follow-ups behind the scenes
  • Approve your team's time in moments, freeing you to focus on legal strategy
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Interruptions

No chasing, compiling, or verifying. ClickUp Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Repeated Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once and let Brain send automated nudges and flag missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Access Time Tracking Insights

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged time?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Begin Reviews with AI-Generated Summaries

Receive automatically compiled overviews of hours, workloads, and progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and case discussions are logged and linked to tasks without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Routine Tracking Run on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and produces reports seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Anomalies Before They Impact Billing

Brain flags irregular entries early, protecting your audit readiness.

Common Questions

FAQs on Paralegal Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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