Without a dedicated system, tracking legal support hours becomes prone to errors and delays. Paralegals face these hurdles without proper time tracking:
Automated reminders keep time entries on schedule, preventing lost hours before invoicing.
Approval workflows lock entries and maintain full audit histories for transparent client billing.
Visualize current capacity to reassign tasks proactively and keep deadlines manageable.
Instantly export detailed records that align hours to client matters and legal codes.
Tag tracked time by case or client to generate precise cost reports and forecasts.
Automate follow-ups, notifications, and summaries so paralegals focus on substantive work.
Legal teams that demand precise, auditable time data
No chasing, compiling, or verifying. ClickUp Brain automates it all.
Set deadlines once and let Brain send automated nudges and flag missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged time?” and get immediate responses.
Receive automatically compiled overviews of hours, workloads, and progress.
Meetings and case discussions are logged and linked to tasks without lifting a finger.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and produces reports seamlessly.
Brain flags irregular entries early, protecting your audit readiness.