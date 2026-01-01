Without dedicated tools, managing time in paid social campaigns leads to costly inefficiencies:
Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are complete before client billing deadlines.
Locked entries and approval workflows provide confidence in billing accuracy.
Workload views highlight overcapacity so you can redistribute tasks proactively.
Tag hours by client and campaign to generate detailed, exportable reports.
Seamlessly transfer approved timesheets to finance with full audit trails.
Set reminders, approvals, and reports on autopilot so your team stays focused on results.
Teams where precision time data drives efficiency and profitability.
No manual follow-ups or report hunting. Brain maximizes your time tracking efficiency.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How are campaign hours distributed?”
Receive AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and campaign progress.
Meetings, calls, and discussions are logged and linked to the correct campaigns.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, protecting revenue.