Time Tracking Tailored for Paid Social Agencies

Time Tracking Software Built for Paid Social Pros

Easily track billable hours, manage client timesheets, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate follow-ups — all designed for paid social workflows.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Paid Social Agencies Demand Specialized Time Tracking

Without dedicated tools, managing time in paid social campaigns leads to costly inefficiencies:

  • Inaccurate campaign hour logging — jeopardizes client billing and profitability
  • Manual spreadsheets cause errors — misallocated hours disrupt project budgets
  • No clear visibility on team capacity — overworked staff risk burnout and turnover
  • Compliance and billing audits become a headache — lacking traceable records
  • Managers waste time chasing timesheets — less focus on campaign strategy
  • Time data disconnected from ad projects — limits actionable insights
  • Freelancer hours hard to verify — delays client invoicing
  • Financial forecasting lacks precision — decisions rely on guesswork
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Paid Social Agencies

Fragmented tools and manual entry slow down billing and reduce visibility.

Traditional Tracking Methods

  • Timesheets emailed or tracked in spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • Delayed visibility into submissions until billing deadlines
  • Approval processes lack transparency and audit trails
  • Time entries disconnected from ad campaigns and client projects
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Compliance records incomplete and hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Timesheets submitted and finalized within one platform
  • Real-time insights into team hours and campaign costs
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit history
  • Time linked directly to tasks, campaigns, and clients
  • Dynamic workload views showing team capacity versus actuals
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for billing and audits
Agency Advantages

Unlock Core Benefits of Dedicated Time Tracking for Paid Social Agencies

Outdated tracking limits growth. ClickUp empowers teams with precise, automated insights.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Campaign Hour Is Accounted For

Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are complete before client billing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Audit-Ready Timesheets Every Time

Locked entries and approval workflows provide confidence in billing accuracy.

ClickUp Views

Detect Team Overload Before It Affects Campaign Quality

Workload views highlight overcapacity so you can redistribute tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Access Client-Ready Reports Instantly

Tag hours by client and campaign to generate detailed, exportable reports.

ClickUp Reports

Streamline Billing with Verified Time Entries

Seamlessly transfer approved timesheets to finance with full audit trails.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Overhead with Automated Processes

Set reminders, approvals, and reports on autopilot so your team stays focused on results.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Which Paid Social Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams where precision time data drives efficiency and profitability.

If You're a Paid Social Account Manager

  • Eliminate chasing down timesheets. Automated nudges ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly spot missing or incomplete entries without digging through emails
  • Approve timesheets effortlessly. Lock entries to prevent changes post-approval
  • Confidently send clean, verified data for client billing every cycle

If You're a Paid Social Campaign Lead

  • Monitor team workload and prevent burnout before campaign deadlines
  • Rebalance tasks directly from workload views without disrupting workflow
  • Skip manual reminder emails. Brain handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team's hours swiftly and stay focused on campaign success
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking With AI-Powered Automation

No manual follow-ups or report hunting. Brain maximizes your time tracking efficiency.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Headaches

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Access Time Tracking Insights

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How are campaign hours distributed?”

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Client Reviews Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and campaign progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture All Work Activity

Meetings, calls, and discussions are logged and linked to the correct campaigns.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Autopilot Agents Handle Workflow Tasks

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Anomalies Before They Impact Billing

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, protecting revenue.

Frequently Asked Questions

Time Tracking FAQs for Paid Social Agencies

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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