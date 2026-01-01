Without specialized time tracking, paid media agencies risk billing inaccuracies and project delays:
Automated reminders ensure every campaign hour is tracked ahead of invoicing deadlines.
Lock entries and approvals in ClickUp to guarantee accurate, dispute-free invoices.
Visualize capacity in real time and rebalance work before burnout impacts performance.
Export detailed time logs and approval trails instantly to satisfy client and legal requirements.
Tag time by client, project, or channel for transparent, actionable reporting.
Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so your team stays focused on campaigns.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where did time get spent?” and get immediate answers.
Receive automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and campaign progress.
Meetings and brainstorming logged and linked to projects without lifting a finger.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual steps.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect revenue.