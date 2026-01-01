Precision Time Tracking for Paid Media Agencies

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Paid Media Experts

Capture every billable minute, streamline client reporting, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate reminders and follow-ups effortlessly.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Industry Challenges

Why Dedicated Time Tracking Is Essential for Paid Media Agencies

Without specialized time tracking, paid media agencies risk billing inaccuracies and project delays:

  • Incomplete or late timesheets disrupt client invoicing and revenue recognition
  • Manual entry errors inflate or underreport hours, affecting profitability
  • Unseen workload imbalances cause team burnout and missed deadlines
  • Lack of compliance and audit trails jeopardize client trust and contracts
  • Managers wasting hours chasing hours instead of optimizing campaigns
  • Disconnected time data and campaign metrics hinder performance insights
  • Freelancer and vendor hours hard to verify leading to billing disputes
  • Poor labor cost visibility results in uninformed budgeting decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Paid Media Needs

Outdated tools create confusion and slow agency workflows.

Old-School Time Tracking

  • Timesheets sent by email or spreadsheets, prone to errors
  • No real-time insight into who submitted hours
  • Approvals done manually with poor documentation
  • Time entries disconnected from campaigns and deliverables
  • Capacity guessed without data-driven planning
  • Compliance records fragmented and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheets submitted and locked within one platform
  • Instant visibility into team hours and project progress
  • Automated approvals with reminders and comprehensive audit trails
  • Time entries directly linked to campaigns and client projects
  • Workload view visualizes capacity vs actual hours
  • Export-ready, compliant, and tamper-proof records on demand
Six Ways Agencies Gain an Edge

Unlock New Possibilities with Smart Time Tracking for Paid Media

Manual tracking drains resources—automated precision fuels growth.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Minute Again

Automated reminders ensure every campaign hour is tracked ahead of invoicing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Client Billing

Lock entries and approvals in ClickUp to guarantee accurate, dispute-free invoices.

ClickUp Views

Spot Team Overload Before It Affects Campaign Quality

Visualize capacity in real time and rebalance work before burnout impacts performance.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Confidence and Ease

Export detailed time logs and approval trails instantly to satisfy client and legal requirements.

ClickUp Reports

Show Exactly How Every Hour Fuels Campaign Success

Tag time by client, project, or channel for transparent, actionable reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Slash Time Spent on Time Tracking Admin

Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so your team stays focused on campaigns.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

Calendar_time tracking
Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Paid Media Agency Time Tracking?

Teams where precise time data drives client satisfaction and profitability.

If You're a Media Account Manager

  • Stop chasing down timesheets. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify missing or incomplete entries without manual follow-up
  • Approve hours in a click. Entries lock instantly, preventing changes
  • Confidently invoice clients with clean, approved data every billing cycle

If You're a Campaign Director

  • Monitor team workload to avoid overcommitment and missed deadlines
  • Reassign tasks in real time directly within your workflow
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups for you
  • Approve time entries swiftly and focus on optimizing campaign strategies
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking With AI-Powered Automation

Let AI handle reminders, reports, and anomaly detection, so you don’t have to.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights with Natural Language Queries

Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where did time get spent?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Client Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and campaign progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and brainstorming logged and linked to projects without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Decisions

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual steps.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Impact Billing

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect revenue.

Frequently Asked Questions

All You Need to Know About Time Tracking for Paid Media Agencies

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT