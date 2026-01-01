Without a specialized time tracking system, packaging designers face unique hurdles that impact creativity and delivery:
Automated reminders ensure every design hour is captured before client delivery deadlines.
Approvals and audit trails guarantee every billed hour matches actual design work.
Workload views highlight overloaded designers so you can rebalance tasks proactively.
Instantly generate detailed reports showing where every design hour was spent.
Tag hours by packaging campaign or client to measure profitability accurately.
Automations reduce manual follow-ups and let your team focus on creative work.
Packaging design teams and agencies that demand precision in time and cost tracking
No chasing, no manual reporting, no guesswork. Brain maximizes accuracy and frees your time.
Set deadlines once and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Which design phases are over budget?” and get instant answers.
Brain generates automated progress and workload summaries when you need them.
Meetings, feedback sessions, and revisions are logged and linked to the right projects.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or unusual time entries early, helping avoid billing or scheduling errors.