Relying on basic tools to track overtime can lead to costly mistakes and compliance risks:
Automated notifications prompt timely overtime submissions so payroll runs smoothly every cycle.
Approval workflows and audit logs guarantee overtime entries are accurate and tamper-proof.
Real-time Workload views reveal overtime trends, enabling proactive workload adjustments.
Comprehensive logs of all overtime entries and approvals are exportable at any moment.
Tag overtime hours by project or cost center for precise labor cost analysis.
Automate reminders and reporting to keep overtime tracking effortless and accurate.
No chasing, no spreadsheets, no oversight. Brain handles overtime tracking intelligently.
Set submission deadlines once; Brain automatically follows up and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted overtime or how hours are distributed and get immediate responses.
Receive AI-generated summaries on overtime hours and workload whenever you need them.
Meetings and informal work get logged and matched to correct tasks without extra effort.
Brain detects overtime patterns, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.
Brain monitors for missing entries and unusual overtime trends early to prevent problems.