Overtime Tracking Simplified

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Overtime Management

Effortlessly monitor employee overtime hours, streamline approvals, and generate detailed cost reports—all powered by ClickUp Brain's AI to keep you ahead.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Overtime Challenges

Why Specialized Time Tracking Software Is Essential for Overtime Monitoring

Relying on basic tools to track overtime can lead to costly mistakes and compliance risks:

  • Missed or late overtime submissions cause payroll inaccuracies and employee dissatisfaction
  • Manual calculations increase errors in overtime pay, draining company resources
  • Lack of real-time capacity insights hides employee overwork and risks burnout
  • Inadequate audit trails jeopardize compliance with labor laws
  • Managers overwhelmed chasing approvals instead of leading their teams
  • Disconnected time data and projects prevent actionable insights
  • Unverified contractor overtime hours result in billing disputes
  • Inability to track labor costs accurately hampers strategic workforce planning
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Methods Can’t Keep Up With Overtime Needs

Outdated practices slow processes and obscure vital overtime data.

Conventional Approaches

  • Overtime hours tracked via spreadsheets or emails, prone to delays
  • No immediate visibility into overtime submissions
  • Approval processes lack transparency and audit logs
  • Time data isolated from actual work projects
  • Capacity assessments based on assumptions
  • Incomplete compliance documentation, difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Overtime Tracking

  • Centralized submission and locking of overtime entries
  • Instant insights into overtime hours across teams
  • Integrated approval workflows with reminders and full audit trails
  • Link overtime directly to tasks and projects
  • Visual workload balancing to prevent overextension
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records for audits and payroll
Overtime Tracking Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Overtime Tracking with ClickUp

Overcome overtime management hurdles with these six powerful advantages.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Overtime Hour Is Captured Before Payroll

Automated notifications prompt timely overtime submissions so payroll runs smoothly every cycle.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Overtime Data to Payroll

Approval workflows and audit logs guarantee overtime entries are accurate and tamper-proof.

ClickUp Views

Spot Employee Overload Before It Leads to Turnover

Real-time Workload views reveal overtime trends, enabling proactive workload adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Audit-Ready with Instant, Detailed Records

Comprehensive logs of all overtime entries and approvals are exportable at any moment.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Project-Level Overtime Insights

Tag overtime hours by project or cost center for precise labor cost analysis.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Admin Time Spent on Overtime Tracking

Automate reminders and reporting to keep overtime tracking effortless and accurate.

Start Tracking Overtime Hours with Confidence

Calendar_time tracking
Ideal Users

Which Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Overtime Tracking?

Teams where precise overtime visibility drives productivity and compliance.

For HR Professionals Focused on Overtime Accuracy

  • Eliminate endless overtime follow-ups. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify missing timesheets without manual checks
  • Approve overtime in a single click. Entries lock instantly to prevent changes
  • Enter every payroll cycle with fully verified, accurate overtime data

For Department Leaders Managing Workload Balance

  • Detect team members logging excessive overtime before burnout sets in
  • Reallocate tasks easily within the Workload view to manage capacity
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups
  • Approve your team’s overtime swiftly and focus on leadership
AI-Powered Automation with ClickUp Brain

Imagine Overtime Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No chasing, no spreadsheets, no oversight. Brain handles overtime tracking intelligently.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Overtime Reminders

Set submission deadlines once; Brain automatically follows up and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers Instantly

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted overtime or how hours are distributed and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Payroll Reviews

Receive AI-generated summaries on overtime hours and workload whenever you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Hidden Overtime Work

Meetings and informal work get logged and matched to correct tasks without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Overtime Workflows Run Smoothly

Brain detects overtime patterns, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Impact Payroll

Brain monitors for missing entries and unusual overtime trends early to prevent problems.

Common Questions

Overtime Tracking Software FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT