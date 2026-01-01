Tracking billable and project hours without a dedicated system can derail your consulting efficiency. Here’s what happens when Organizational Development Consultants lack focused time tracking tools:

Inaccurate client billing — missed hours lead to revenue loss

— missed hours lead to revenue loss Manual time logs cause errors — inconsistent data undermines trust

— inconsistent data undermines trust Lack of visibility into project phases — delays and scope creep go unnoticed

— delays and scope creep go unnoticed Difficulty proving compliance with client contracts — audit risks increase

— audit risks increase Time spent on admin reduces consulting focus — less impact on client outcomes

— less impact on client outcomes Disconnected tools hinder insights — time data doesn’t inform project strategy

— time data doesn’t inform project strategy Tracking external workshops and meetings becomes chaotic — billing disputes arise

— billing disputes arise Inability to analyze labor costs by client or project — profitability suffers