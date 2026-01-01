Tracking hours without a dedicated system makes managing online classes chaotic. Here's what online teachers face without efficient time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every session’s time is recorded before you move on.
Lock entries with approvals for accurate, dispute-free billing.
Workload views highlight your schedule capacity so you can balance teaching and rest.
Export detailed, audit-ready logs for client reports or platform audits.
Tag hours to generate precise reports on your teaching revenue streams.
Automated follow-ups and summaries keep your time tracking running smoothly in the background.
Educators whose success depends on precise, efficient time management
Set your deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing sessions automatically.
Ask “Which lessons aren’t logged?” or “How much time spent per course?” and get instant AI responses.
Receive AI-generated summaries of your teaching time, workload, and progress without lifting a finger.
Meetings, prep time, and discussions are automatically logged and linked to relevant tasks.
Brain identifies overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early, helping you stay ahead of potential problems.