Tracking educator and learner time without an integrated system creates chaos and inefficiency. Here’s what online learning platforms face without dedicated time tracking:
Automated reminders guarantee learners and instructors submit their time before deadlines.
Approvals and locked entries provide payroll-ready data you can trust.
Visual workload analytics reveal who’s at risk of burnout so you can redistribute tasks.
Export detailed audit trails instantly to meet accreditation and labour law requirements.
Tag hours by course or program to provide actionable insights to your education team.
Let ClickUp Brain handle reminders, approvals, and reporting, freeing your team to teach.
Focused on those responsible for managing time and engagement data
Set deadlines once and rely on Brain’s automated reminders and flags for missing logs.
Ask Brain questions like “Which courses lack complete time data?” and receive instant responses.
Brain generates comprehensive summaries of logged time, workloads, and progress automatically.
Meetings, discussions, and informal learning are tracked and linked to relevant tasks without effort.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without human intervention.
Brain identifies missing or unusual time patterns early to prevent costly mistakes.