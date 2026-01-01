Tracking learner engagement and instructor time without dedicated software leads to inefficiencies and inaccuracies:
Automated reminders ensure every student logs study time before deadlines.
Approve and lock instructor and learner entries with full audit trails for compliance.
Workload views highlight students falling behind so you can intervene early.
Instantly export detailed time logs and edits to satisfy auditors.
Tag hours by course module or activity type to generate insightful reports.
Use automations to send reminders and summaries, letting tracking run effortlessly in the background.
Teams focused on optimizing online course delivery and learner engagement
Eliminate manual effort with AI that handles reminders, reports, and compliance checks.
Set deadlines once and Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged study time?” or “Where is time being spent?”
Auto-generated summaries of time spent, engagement, and progress are ready when you are.
Meetings, discussions, and study groups are logged and linked to the right course tasks.
Brain flags anomalies, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing logs and unusual patterns early to help maintain course quality.